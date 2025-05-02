Best Apple Deals this Week: Magic Keyboard 30% Off, AirPods Pro 2 for $170

Check out this week’s top Apple deals! Whether you’re eyeing a MacBook, iMac, or just some accessories, I’ve rounded up the best deals you won’t want to miss.

1. Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Amazon is offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID at 30% off through its Renewed Store. Typically priced at $99 new or around $80 used, you can now get it for just $62. While not Apple-certified, Amazon has professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned these renewed models. They function like new, with batteries holding over 80% of their original capacity and only minimal cosmetic wear, if any.

The keyboard connects via USB-C and is compatible with Apple Silicon Macs (M-series chips). It includes Touch ID for secure and convenient fingerprint authentication and features Apple’s signature slim, ergonomic design for a smooth and comfortable typing experience. Currently, this deal applies only to the Blue version. Plus, there’s a 90-day return or replacement guarantee.

2. 16-Inch M1 MacBook Pro (16GB/512GB)

Apple products are known for being pricey, especially flagship models like the MacBook Pro, which can feel like a major investment. You might question whether you really need all that performance. However, once you experience using one, it’s hard to go back to anything less.

If cost has been your only barrier, this could be the right moment. Amazon is currently offering a Renewed Premium 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for just $904.

Finding a MacBook Pro under $1,000 is rare, and models with these specs are even harder to come by, even during major sales. This laptop is part of Amazon’s Renewed Premium program, so you can rest assured that it has been tested and certified to function and look like new. It’s also backed by a one-year guarantee.

This 2021 MacBook Pro model includes a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, Liquid Retina XDR display, Thunderbolt 4 ports, MagSafe charging, and more. It strikes a great balance of performance, display, and connectivity.

3. AirPods Pro 2

Best Buy is currently offering $80 off the regular $249.99 price, bringing the cost down to just $169.99. That’s a solid discount on earbuds known for delivering premium audio with standout features like Personalized Spatial Audio, Adaptive Audio, and Transparency mode.

With up to six hours of listening on a single charge, and 30 hours total when using the included USB-C charging case, the AirPods Pro 2 provides excellent performance for music lovers and active users alike. Whether you’re commuting, working out, or just relaxing, these earbuds offer a crisp, immersive sound experience. As a bonus, this deal includes a free trial of Apple Music, available to Best Buy account holders in the U.S.

4. 24-Inch M3 iMac (8/512GB)

Best Buy is currently offering a major spring deal on the 24-inch Apple iMac with the powerful M3 chip for just $1099, a full $500 off its usual price. As the world outside brightens with color, this vibrant all-in-one computer is available in a range of hues like Blue, Green, Orange, and Pink, making it a stylish and capable upgrade for your workspace.

Equipped with an 8-core M3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB SSD, this iMac is well-suited for productivity, creativity, and everyday multitasking. While professionals working with heavy video editing might seek more power, most users will find the performance more than sufficient. It also supports upcoming Apple Intelligence features and long-term software updates, ensuring it stays current for years.

Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt ports and two USB-C 3.0 ports, while a sharp 1080p front-facing camera keeps you looking professional during virtual meetings. Added features like Siri voice control, Touch ID, and a sleek, minimal design make this deal hard to beat.

5. Smart Keyboard for iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro

If you frequently type on your iPad, a keyboard can greatly improve your experience. Apple’s Smart Keyboard, normally priced at $159, is now just $99 at Best Buy, a $60 savings. It’s compatible with the 7th and 9th generation iPads, iPad Air 3rd gen, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

This keyboard offers a comfortable, strain-free typing experience that’s ideal for students or heavy iPad users. No charging or pairing is needed, just attach and start typing. When not in use, it folds into a slim, protective cover.