Get AirPods Pro 2 for $50 Less: Limited Time Amazon Deal

Here’s a deal you won’t want to miss. You can currently save $50 on a pair of new AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon. That brings the price down from the regular $249 to just $199. That’s pretty great for the value you get, so grab these now for yourself or a loved one.

The AirPods Pro 2 feature the coveted Active Noise Cancellation, which cuts out unwanted sounds in your environment. They’re perfect for flights, trains, or busy cities. At the same time, Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you when you need to, such as when you’re out walking on the street.

Adaptive Audio intelligently blends Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode for the best listening experience in any environment. I especially like the Conversation Awareness feature that automatically lowers the volume of your media when you’re speaking to someone nearby. Pretty neat!

Speaking of media, the AirPods Pro 2 deliver crisp, clear high notes and full, rich bass. At the same time, personalized spatial audio uses dynamic head tracking and adapts the sound to suit your unique ear shape for an immersive listening experience. Voice Isolation also improves the quality of phone calls in noisy environments.

You can choose from four sizes of silicone tips (XS, S, M, L) for that perfect fit. Moreover, the stem has touch controls to quickly manage playback functions and interact with Siri.

The buds and their MagSafe charging case are IP54-rated for dust, sweat, and water resistance, so they’re perfect when you’re out and about or working up a sweat at the gym. It’s not every day that you find a discount on Apple products, so we suggest grabbing these AirPods Pro 2 before they sell out.