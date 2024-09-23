iphone 16 pro international giveaway

Fall has officially arrived, and so has Apple’s latest lineup. This season brings new products like the iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, AirPods 4, and the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS. Although we’re still waiting for the revolutionary Apple Intelligence features teased over the summer, there’s still plenty to get excited about right now.

After the overwhelming response to our last giveaway, we’re excited to launch another one—this time with a chance to win a brand-new iPhone 16 Pro! If you’re the lucky winner, you’ll get to enjoy the latest iPhone while waiting for Apple to power it up with AI. We’ve done our part; now it’s Apple’s turn to deliver.

This is an international giveaway, so users from most countries around the world (see the terms and conditions below) can enter. The event will run until November 1, and winners will be announced immediately afterward.

Once a winner is picked by the raffle system, our staff will verify that all conditions have been met properly and then contact the user to establish shipping and other details (if possible, we’ll try to get the color you want).

How Do I Enter?

To enter the giveaway, visit our secret page containing the sign-up form. In order to find it, simply search in your browser (through Google, DuckDuckGo, Bing, Yahoo, or otherwise) for the following secret phrase:

macobserver 153827

Terms and Conditions