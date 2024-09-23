iphone 16 pro international giveaway

Fall has officially arrived, and so has Apple’s latest lineup. This season brings new products like the iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, AirPods 4, and the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS. Although we’re still waiting for the revolutionary Apple Intelligence features teased over the summer, there’s still plenty to get excited about right now.
After the overwhelming response to our last giveaway, we’re excited to launch another one—this time with a chance to win a brand-new iPhone 16 Pro! If you’re the lucky winner, you’ll get to enjoy the latest iPhone while waiting for Apple to power it up with AI. We’ve done our part; now it’s Apple’s turn to deliver.
This is an international giveaway, so users from most countries around the world (see the terms and conditions below) can enter. The event will run until November 1, and winners will be announced immediately afterward.
Once a winner is picked by the raffle system, our staff will verify that all conditions have been met properly and then contact the user to establish shipping and other details (if possible, we’ll try to get the color you want).
How Do I Enter?
To enter the giveaway, visit our secret page containing the sign-up form. In order to find it, simply search in your browser (through Google, DuckDuckGo, Bing, Yahoo, or otherwise) for the following secret phrase:
macobserver 153827
Terms and Conditions
- This is an international giveaway (except when we cannot ship to your country).
- We can ship prizes to most regions in North America, Europe, and Australia. If the prize offered is not available for shipping in your country, we may contact you to offer a similar device or the counter value of the product.
- We are not responsible for lost shipments.
- We are not responsible if your giveaway prize malfunctions.
- You must be the age of majority in your country of residence.
- We are not responsible for any duties or import fees that you may incur.
- Only one entry per person; please do not submit multiple email addresses. We will verify all winners and if we detect multiple email addresses by the same person you will not be eligible to win.
- We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.
- Shipping may take two to four weeks.
- The full Terms and Conditions will be found in the sign-up form.