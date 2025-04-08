M3 Max MacBook Pro (36/1TB) Sees Huge $700 Discount at Best Buy

If you’re a professional looking for a powerful machine that can handle all tasks, Best Buy is offering a fantastic deal for you. The retailer is currently offering the 14 and 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro models at a massive $700 discount.

Prices start at $2,399 for the 14-inch variant with 36GB RAM and 1TB SSD, rising to $2,699 for the 16-inch version with the same configuration.

With your purchase, you’ll also receive three months of Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and two additional months of Apple TV+ and iCloud+.

The M3 Max MacBook Pro is a powerhouse designed for professionals, creatives, and heavy users who require maximum performance. The 14-core M3 Max chip, coupled with 30 GPU cores, still ranks at the top of benchmarks, scoring 3,109 (single-core) and 18,922 (multi-core) in the Geekbench CPU test.

However, the MacBook Pro isn’t just about performance; it houses some of Apple’s best displays. The Liquid Retina XDR panel supports ProMotion with a 120Hz refresh rate, covering 100% of the sRGB gamut and 93% of the DCI-P3 color space. This means everything feels fluid and looks accurate, whether I’m scrolling through documents or editing a video.

You also get a slew of ports, including a MagSafe port for charging, an HDMI 2.1 port, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD card slot, and a headphone jack. In terms of battery life, you can realistically expect 14 to 15 hours of screen-on time with a light to moderate workload.