Save $100 on Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS 46mm case) at Amazon

Looking for some amazing discounts on the Apple Watch Series 10? Here’s a steal of a deal for you! Currently, Amazon is offering a flat $100 off on Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS, 46mm). Originally priced at $429, you can now grab this premium smartwatch for just $329.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the first-ever Apple smartwatch to boast a wide-angle OLED display for crisp visuals and improved readability. It features a thinner and lighter design with a bigger display that offers up to 30 percent more screen space without adding any bulk. Packed with exclusive health features like Sleep Apnea Detection, this smartwatch provides valuable insights into overall well-being. Plus, with the advanced depth and water temperature sensors, it’s a great pick for swimming, snorkeling, and other aquatic activities.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is available in an exclusive jet black color, along with the rose gold and classic silver aluminum finishes.

Besides the bigger 46mm case option, you can also save $100 on the smaller 42mm Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS) model.

Prefer the Cellular model? Amazon also offers a flat $70 off on both size options. Usually sold for $499 and $529, the 42mm and 46mm options are now available for $429 and $459, respectively.

That’s not all. Amazon is also running a straight $110 off on the flagship Apple Watch Series 10 with a Titanium case and Milanese loop. Normally priced at $749, you can now score this top-tier Apple smartwatch at just $639.

You won’t find a better deal on Apple’s latest smartwatch, so don’t miss your chance to upgrade in style.