This Week’s Best Apple Deals: Apple’s Polishing Cloth 40%, M3 Pro MacBook Pro $700 Off

Check out this week’s top Apple deals! Whether you’re eyeing a MacBook, iPad, or just some accessories, I’ve rounded up the best deals you won’t want to miss.

1. M3 Pro MacBook Pro

If you’ve been searching for a powerful laptop, this M3 MacBook Pro deal is one you don’t want to miss. B&H is offering discounts of up to $700 on the 14″ MacBook Pro M3 Pro across multiple configurations.

For just $1,499, you can get the Space Gray 14″ M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage, saving you $500. If you need more power, the 36GB RAM model is now $700 off.

Released in 2023, the M3 Pro MacBook Pro is among Apple’s most powerful laptops, offering a stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, strong battery life, and multiple connectivity options. Its premium all-metal chassis adds to its sleek appeal.

The Silver model with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage is available for just $1,599, a massive $600 discount. Need more storage? The 1TB variant is priced at $1,899 for both 18GB and 36GB RAM models.

For those seeking top-tier performance, the 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU model is now $600 off at $2,199. Whether for gaming or multitasking, this powerhouse delivers.

2. M3 MacBook Air

Best Buy is offering a great deal on the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air, cutting the price to $1,099; a $200 discount off its original $1,299 price. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, doubling the base configuration. If you prefer the standard 8GB/256GB version, it’s available for $849.

While the M3 chip isn’t Apple’s latest, it still delivers a powerful performance. With an 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and 18-hour battery life, it’s ideal for photography, video editing, and everyday tasks. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and 1080p front camera enhance the experience, and Apple’s long-term macOS support ensures longevity.

This limited-time deal won’t last, so if you’re considering an upgrade, now’s the time to buy.

3. Apple Polishing Cloth

A wild deal on Apple’s polishing cloth has appeared! Yes, you’re seeing this right. Apple’s premium polishing cloth is now just $11.99, its lowest price ever. Is that a great deal for a simple cloth? Probably not. But at 37% off its usual $19 price, it’s hard to ignore. You can assume this is the top-tier version of the cloth, and Apple keeps updating its compatibility with every new release.

4. M2 iPad Pro

Best Buy is offering a massive $700 discount on the M2 iPad Pro (4th Gen) Wi-Fi model with 2TB storage. Right now, you can grab the 11-inch version for just $1,199.

Yes, the new M4 iPad Pro is the latest and most powerful model, but it comes at a steep price. The M2 iPad Pro, however, delivers top-tier performance at a much more reasonable cost. If you don’t need cutting-edge specs, this deal is hard to beat.

I’ve been using the M2 iPad Pro for a while, and even in 2025, it performs flawlessly. The 120Hz Liquid Retina Display, Face ID, and 10-hour battery life make it a reliable companion. Thanks to the M2 chip, you can edit videos, play games, and multitask effortlessly. Plus, it supports Apple Intelligence, so you can access AI-powered tools like Image Playground, ChatGPT integration, and Genmoji.

If you prefer a bigger screen, the 12.9-inch model is also on sale, dropping from $2,199 to $1,599. This option is perfect if you need extra workspace for creative projects.

5. M3 MacBook Pro

Photo credit: Apple

If you’ve been considering a new MacBook Pro, Best Buy has a great deal for you. Right now, you can save $400 on the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, available in both 512GB and 1TB storage options. The 512GB model costs $1,499, while the 1TB variant is $1,899.

Along with the discount, you’ll get three months of Apple Music and Apple Arcade, plus two extra months of iCloud+ and Apple TV+. While Apple recently introduced the M4 MacBook Pro, the performance improvements are minimal. The M3 Pro chip inside this model is still incredibly powerful, featuring 12 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores. Whether you’re editing 4K videos, coding, gaming, or handling everyday tasks, this laptop can keep up.

You’ll also enjoy Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools and Image Playground. The stunning 14-inch mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, a 3024 x 1964 resolution, and over 1000 nits of brightness, ensuring a vibrant and accurate picture.

Battery life lasts up to 14 hours on medium workloads. You also get a MagSafe charger, an HDMI 2.1 port, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD card slot, and a headphone jack for maximum connectivity.