Win Bigly By Saving $200 on M3 MacBook Air (16/512GB) at Best Buy

Best Buy has a great deal on the M3 MacBook Air, and you know how hard it is for me to pass up big savings. When I’m not busy writing about the latest iOS release, I like to scour the internet for all of the best deals. There’s no need to thank me—helping people stay frugal is just what I do. Take a look below to see how you can save some good cash on some next-gen gear.

M3 MacBook Air (16/512GB) On Sale at Best Buy

A good deal is reason enough to get out of bed, and electronic retailer Best Buy knows exactly how to get people moving. Right now, the company is offering the 13-inch M3 MacBook Pro for $1,099, saving you $200 off the $1,299 list price. Available in Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight color options, this deal also doubles your RAM and system memory. Providing 16GB of RAM and 512 storage is quite the upgrade over the stock option, though you can get the stock model for $849.

If you’re really looking to beef up your new laptop, you can upgrade to the 15-inch MacBook Air for $999, which Best Buy is still shaving $200 off the $1,199 list price. This would be the 8/256GB option for RAM and storage, with offers to upgrade as well.

While the M3 isn’t the current generation for Apple processors, that doesn’t mean the chip is lacking power. Given the expansive RAM and storage, this machine is great for anyone looking to up their photography or video production.

Featuring up to 18 hours of battery life, an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, a gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, and a front-facing 1080P camera, all of this goodness is going to be powered with Apple Intelligence. Additionally, thanks to the M3, you know you’ll be receiving macOS updates for a good while.

If you’re in need of an upgrade, this deal may be too good to pass up. However, act fast, as this offer likely won’t last long. Naturally, we here at TMO will keep you up-to-date with all the latest steals and savings.