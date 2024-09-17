How To Create Custom Emojis with Genmoji on iOS 18

One of my personal favorite features arriving to iOS 18 is the new Genmoji feature, which allows users to generate their own custom emojis thanks to Apple’s new AI. Personally, I love the idea of creating my own icons to send to my friends, and I think a lot of users are going to enjoy this new feature as well. Let’s take a quick look at what’s going on.

How To Use Genmoji to Create Custom Emojis

NOTE It’s important to note that Genmoji is only available for the iPhone 15 Pro series, which includes the Pro Max. This applies to all Apple Intelligence features, though this will most certainly change in the future. Nonetheless, Genmoji is currently unavailable, even within the developer beta, but here’s how Genmoji is likely to work.

Time needed: 1 minute To create custom Genmojis, follow these steps: First, open the Messages app. Start a new message or enter a current thread. Like other features within Messages, tap the Plus button to bring up Genmoji. From here, you can then enter a prompt in the text to have Apple Intelligence generate an emoji. Try and be creative and specific with your word choice. After a few moments, Apple Intelligence will generate a few Genmoji options. Swipe through the selections and tap Insert when you found one you like.

That’s likely all there is to it. Remember that the more details you provide, the better the output is going to be. Feel free to let your imagination run wild and see what custom emojis you can create in iOS 18 with this nifty little tool.

