Here is What the Final iOS 18 Beta Offers Before the Public Release

A couple of days ago, Apple rolled out iOS 18 public beta 6, alongside new public betas for iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. This latest beta could be the final beta release before the iPhone 16 launch event on September 9, 2024. This latest beta is mostly preparing the ground for the official release of iOS 18.

The upcoming Apple event is expected to feature the iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4, and here are the things you should not expect from it. It is also likely to announce the release dates for the final versions of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. After the event, Apple is expected to release the Release Candidate (RC) versions of these operating systems, which traditionally precede the public release.

What’s new? iOS 18 is packed with a variety of new features and improvements. Users can look forward to rich customization tools for the Home Screen, Control Center, and app icons. The Photos app has been redesigned, opting for a single-screen user interface. iPhone Mirroring will be available when paired with a Mac running macOS Sequoia.

A dedicated Passwords app will manage iCloud keychain logins, while the Messages app receives upgrades, including RCS support, emoji tapbacks, and scheduled messages. Accessibility features such as Eye Tracking and Music Haptics further enhance the user experience.

