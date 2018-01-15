The Apple Watch has a built-in mode that’ll disable cellular functionality and the heart-rate sensor when you’re working out, meaning that you’ll get a big boost to your battery life. Today’s Quick Tip is all about how to enable this handy feature!
iOS 11: Closing All Open Safari Tabs
Today’s Quick Tip is all about how to close tabs in Safari on your iPhone or iPad—without having to interact with each one individually. Yes, you can get rid of all of them at once, and it’s simple!
Apple Enters Medicine, Vero Viability, Cellebrite Insecurity - ACM 451
Apple is entering into the business of medicine, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet explore the ramifications of this momentous development. They also discuss whether or not the Vero social network is viable, as well as Cellebrite’s claim that it can open up most iOS devices.
How to Manage Slack Notifications on macOS and iOS
Andrew Orr shows us how to tame the beast called Slack.
Google Brings Its 'ARCore' to 100 Million Android Devices
This is essentially Google’s answer to Apple’s ARKit, and Bryan Chaffin can’t help but think it illustrates Apple’s advantage and Google’s disadvantages in the smartphone business.
iPhone X: How to Go to Your Last App from the Home Screen
There’s a gesture that’ll let you go back to your last-used app from the Home screen on the iPhone X—without having to invoke the app switcher! In this Quick Tip, we’ll show you how.
iOS: 8 Ways to Enhance Your Privacy & Security in Safari
Apple provides several settings in iOS that enable better privacy and security in the Safari browser. John shows how to set these up.
Enable Grayscale on Apple Devices to Save Battery and Your Eyesight
Using grayscale on Apple devices can have several benefits.
How to Fix iCloud Contacts Syncing With the Nuclear Option
Mac Geek Gab listener Chris has a solution to fix iCloud contacts, and it’s called the nuclear option.
iOS iBoot Code Leaked, Huge Security Headache for Apple
Part of the iOS boot code, called iBoot, was posted on GitHub yesterday for anyone to view—and without Apple’s permission. It’s the biggest leak Apple has ever faced.
iOS: How to Name Alarms in the Clock App
It’s a really handy feature and it makes managing multiple alarms much easier.
iOS: How to Compare Past Changes in Your Move Goal
If you’ve ever wondered how you could see the changes in your move goal over time without having to look through individual dates, then you’ve gotta read today’s Quick Tip! There’s a hidden feature in the Activity app that’ll let you do just that.
Apple Seeds iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 2
iOS 11.3 includes new Animoji, Business Chat, Health Records, ARKit 1.5, HomeKit software authentication, more information about battery health and an option for disabling the feature for improving iPhone stability with worn out batteries, and more.
‘Die With Me’ is a Low Battery Chat App for iOS
The app can only be used when your phone’s battery charge is less than 5%.
Microsoft Adds Drag and Drop Support to Office and OneDrive for iOS, Support for Files, and More
In this piece, we’ll look at the changes announced for iOS, including drag and drop support, a new List view in OneDrive, support for Apple’s Files app, coauthoring improvements, and search-across-organization in Outlook.
Three Ways to Fix a Safari Browser Hijack in iOS 11
Bryan Chaffin gives you three easy ways to defeat a browser hijack in iOS 11: clearing your cache, disabling JavaScript, and using an external link to force open a new window or tab.
How to Use "Skip When Shuffling" to Exclude Songs
If you’re annoyed by Christmas music or spoken-word tracks when you’re shuffling through the music library on your iPhone, then this tip’ll make you happy! With the magic of iCloud Music Library, you can select which songs you don’t want to hear under iTunes on your Mac and have the changes sync to your iOS devices.
WeChat Takes the Platform Battle Straight to Apple and Google with WeChat Mini Apps
The company launched WeChat mini apps, a catalog of more than 580,000 apps that run directly inside the WeChat messaging app, bypassing Apple’s App Store and Google Play entirely.
App Store Revenue to Outpace Global Movie Industry in 2018
If the App Store keeps growing like this, by 2019 the total iOS economy will be worth US$500 billion dollars.