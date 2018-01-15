Apple Seeds iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 2

· · Product News

iOS 11.3 includes new Animoji, Business Chat, Health Records, ARKit 1.5, HomeKit software authentication, more information about battery health and an option for disabling the feature for improving iPhone stability with worn out batteries, and more.

iOS: Use Predictive Text to Share Your Location

· · Quick Tip

Sharing your location with other people is the subject of today’s Quick Tip! While there are approximately a million ways to do so through iOS, you can actually use predictive text to pass along your location, so we’re going to tell you what magic words you’ll need to try it out.

How to Use "Skip When Shuffling" to Exclude Songs

· · Quick Tip

If you’re annoyed by Christmas music or spoken-word tracks when you’re shuffling through the music library on your iPhone, then this tip’ll make you happy! With the magic of iCloud Music Library, you can select which songs you don’t want to hear under iTunes on your Mac and have the changes sync to your iOS devices.