How To Highlight Text in Notes in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 introduce a widely anticipated feature to the Notes app: text highlighting. This simple yet powerful addition addresses a long-standing request from users who want a neat, creative way to organize information.

Whether you’re a student color-coding study notes, a professional marking up important document details, or simply someone who enjoys adding a personal touch to your digital reminders, highlighting brings a new level of functionality.

How Do You Highlight in iPhone Notes?