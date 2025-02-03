Stellar Data Recovery for iPhone: Easy Restoration with iOS

Today, I’m taking a look at Stellar Data Recovery for iPhone: an incredibly powerful and useful tool to help those searching for data recovery. One of the most trusted names in the industry, Stellar provides a fantastic experience with pricing options available for virtually any budget.

Recovering Data on iPhone: Stellar Goes Mobile

Longtime readers may already be familiar with my review of Stellar Data Recovery for Mac, a powerful data recovery tool for M-Series and Intel Macs. I’m a fan of the product, and now I want to take a look at the company’s offerings for mobile. Stellar Data Recovery for iPhone is great for more nuanced options when it comes to recovering information stored on a phone or tablet.

Whether it’s due to an accident, a bad factory reset, an iOS update or a virus attack, Stellar has your needs covered. Supporting iPad, iPod touch, and iPhone, Stellar Data Recovery for iPhone is also capable of recovering from the device, iCloud, and even iTunes.

One great thing about this product is just how deep it can go in searching for damaged or lost files. Not only can Stellar recover files you would typically expect to find, such as deleted contacts, photos, and video, but the program is also capable of recovering deleted notes, call history, voice memos, and more.

Reaching for the Stars: What to Like About Stellar

Just like its Mac counterpart, installing and running Stellar Data Recovery for iPhone on your Mac or Windows machine is about as simple as you can get. However, even if things do seem a bit murky at first, Stellar provides a rather handy user guide that can help you learn the ins and outs of the software.

Time needed: 5 minutes Fortunately, running your first scan is pretty easy: First, ensure your iPhone is connected to your machine. Then, open Stellar Data Recover and select the type of data that you want to recover. Once you make your decision, click Next. On the next screen, select your device and click Scan. Stellar will begin the recovery process. Once it finds everything, you will be able to select the files you want to keep and choose the location you want to store them. It’s at this time you can also perform a deep scan.

Stellar just knows how to make data recovery simple. Bear in mind that the time Stellar takes to scan your device depends largely on the amount of files present on it.

Another positive of Stellar is the fact that not only does it provide excellent and deep data recovery options, but it provides erasing options as well. In addition to being able to 100% erase all data from an iOS device, Stellar also has options for wiping third-party app data. This includes call logs, photos, videos, bookmarks, and more. Stellar can even help with erasing configured Apple IDs, which can be extremely useful for those who need it.

Ground Zero: What Could Use Work

While I was overall impressed with the capabilities of the app, I did have one hiccup. When first using Stellar, I did have some issues getting my iPhone to “Trust” the application. If you own an iOS device, you’ve likely experienced this when first plugging it into a new machine. Stellar will expect you to select “Trust” when the window pops up on your iPhone, but getting it to happen may require disconnecting the device from your computer a number of times. However, note this is likely something on Apple’s end rather than Stellar.

Another small issue is that finding extremely specific files may be something of a chore. If you’re using this product because you’re on the hunt for a specific photo, you may have a hard time finding it if you recover a large amount of files.

In the long run, I don’t think either of these things prevents Stellar from being a reliable app. Considering its performance, the positives far outweigh the negatives, giving you a reliable experience for the data you depend on.

The Final Word: Is Stellar Data Recovery for iPhone Worth Your Money?

Stellar has three different pricing tiers: a Standard $39.99 tier, the $49.99 Toolkit tier, and the premium $149.99 Toolkit Plus tier, giving you a variety of options that can work with practically any budget. Personally, I would recommend going with the Toolkit, as it provides the recovery of the Standard tier but also includes iOS Repair, iPhone Data Eraser, and the ability to remove configured Apple IDs.

Of course, Stellar also provides a free trial of its data recovery options for iPhone, so you can experience the process yourself before you buy anything. Naturally, the free trial doesn’t provide everything you would get from purchasing the product, but being able to take a test drive is never a bad thing.

Ultimately, what you want to do with your data is up to you. For those who need it, Stellar provides excellent data recovery options with an easy-to-navigate interface and support. Feel free to give Stellar Data Recovery for iPhone a try to see what files are missing from your life.