How To Turn App Icons Into Widgets on iOS 18

You’ve probably seen iOS go through all kinds of changes if you’ve been using an iPhone for some time now. However, being able to customize the home screen with widgets is still pretty new. iOS 18 lets you turn app icons into widgets, making your iPhone more personalized and easier to navigate. Instead of swiping through endless pages of app icons, you can have the info and apps you use most right at your fingertips—and it looks a lot better, too.

While Apple has made some notable improvements, this feature isn’t perfect. Some apps still don’t support widgets, and even supported apps offer limited customization. There’s the issue of balancing different-sized icons without throwing off your Home Screen’s layout. But don’t worry—this article will walk you through how you can get the most out of your widgets without the hassle.

How To Add App Widgets on iOS 18 Home Screen

Time needed: 2 minutes Not all apps offer widget functionality, and the available layouts vary per app. However, the good news is that several native Apple apps and a growing number of third-party apps already support widgets. Here’s what to do: Touch and hold the app you want to turn into a widget. In the quick actions menu, choose your preferred widget layout—it should be under Edit Home Screen. Select the widget style and size you want.

If your app widgets are throwing off your Home Screen layout, spread them across pages. Ideally, each page should only have one large or two medium-sized widgets. You can also reserve the larger widget styles for apps that have functional and aesthetic thumbnails (like YouTube Music in this example).