3 Must-Have Accessories to Help Your iPad Survive University Life

Buying an iPad isn’t enough for your university life. You need to have a few accessories for protection, function, and of course, aesthetics. Having survived four solid years of university, I know firsthand that your device as is can be a bit challenging. Don’t worry—you can grab everything in this guide at a very reasonable price. A brand-new iPad is already pretty costly, so it won’t make sense to drop hundreds on accessories. Let’s dive in.

Protective Essential: Case and Screen Protector

This might sound pretty obvious, but your iPad needs a durable case and a screen protector to combat daily wear-and-tear damage. College life can get pretty wild, and no matter how careful you are, your iPad will go through some hard days. Having a sturdy case will be a good line of defense.

For this, I suggest looking into Apple’s Smart Folio case. Although it’s a bit pricey, it can protect your device from dings and drops for several years.

You can always go for a more budget-friendly option—just make sure it offers full-body protection and is made of shock-absorbing material. Similarly, look for additional features such as a built-in stand for multiple viewing angles while taking notes and watching lectures.

Also, don’t forget your screen protector. It adds an extra layer of defense against scratches and fingerprints, especially if you’re using a stylus. Consider a matte screen protector for a paper-like writing experience.

Input: Apple Pencil

As a student, you constantly need to take notes, and having an iPad makes it even better. The next accessory that must have with your iPad is an Apple Pencil.

It is so much easier to take notes and annotate PDFs, and if you are a design student, this is a must-have for designing sketches and other mind maps.

However, if the Apple Pencil is out of your budget, you can always get a third-party stylus. Many offer excellent pressure sensitivity and functionality at a more affordable price point.

Portability: Portable Charger

Many users feel having a portable charger is an unnecessary investment but hear me out. Imagine your iPad dies in the middle of a long study session or lecture. What do you do?



You need to have a handy portable charger with you at all times. As an on-the-go college student, it’s important that your devices never run out of juice for extended periods.

The question is, which charger is perfect?

Well, you need to look for a decent-capacity charger that can at least fully charge your iPad twice a day. It is important to note here that iPad batteries are not like those of your usual smartphone and might need a high-capacity charger.

If you have an iPad Pro, you’ll need something that supports USB-C PD (Power Delivery) output and delivers at least 20W sustained output. Look for something with multiple ports and a capacity of at least 20,000mAh or higher.

NOTE Special Mention: If you still have some money to invest, you can buy an If you still have some money to invest, you can buy an Apple Keyboard . It’s super helpful for writing assignments or research papers. It can also replace your bulky keyboards, which is a win-win situation.

Just to be clear—there’s nothing stopping you from using a bare iPad. Just note that having these Apple accessories will help you maximize the full potential of your device. Likewise, I suggest updating to the latest iPadOS 18 release. Apple is introducing a range of helpful new iPad features, from Math Notes to Apple Intelligence.