Apple Pencil Pro Arrives with Squeeze Gesture, Find My Support, and a $129 Price Tag

Many of us expecting a new Apple Pencil last year were disappointed. Apple relaunched the same Apple Pencil but with a USB-C port. Today, the company has unveiled the new feature-laden Apple Pencil Pro. The 3rd Gen comes equipped with a new squeeze option laced with haptic feedback and custom interactions across apps like pro create.

The new sensor in the Apple Pencil Pro offers a squeeze option which also be used to switch between tools. Furthermore, you can create custom interactions on third-party apps with the help of squeeze feature. You can summon a tool palette, double tap or latch to a smart shape without disturbing the process. And you can change the orientation of shaped pen and brush tools by simply rotating the barrel. Meanwhile, the hover functionality will help you choose the exact orientation of tool before finalising the edit.

Gone are the days when you misplaced Apple Pencil and struggled to locate it. The Apple Pencil Pro supports Find My. You can easily track it when misplaced or if someone has stolen it. Finally, the Apple Pencil Pro comes with wireless charging. The Apple Pencil Pro latches to the side of the iPad Pro via a magnetic mechanism.

One of the biggest disappointment is that Apple Pencil Pro lacks backward compatibility. In other words, the Apple Pencil Pro is only compatible with the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro OLED. The Apple Pencil Pro is relatively inexpensive at $129 and can be ordered today. In fact it is same price as the second-gen Apple Pencil despite offering more features.