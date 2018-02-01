We were recently asked if there’s an easy way to move and organize multiple apps at the same time on the iPhone and iPad, and the answer is yes if you’re using iOS 11. We showed the trick last fall, but it’s worth sharing again because moving apps one at a time is a total pain in the backside. Check out TMO’s video tip showing how can move several apps simultaneously on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS 11: Closing All Open Safari Tabs
Today’s Quick Tip is all about how to close tabs in Safari on your iPhone or iPad—without having to interact with each one individually. Yes, you can get rid of all of them at once, and it’s simple!
Apple Product Lifespan, Better Bluetooth Audio - TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-02
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a study showing how long Apple devices stay in use, plus they explain how to get better audio from Bluetooth connections.
Trump Aluminum Tariff May Make Your Next Beer or Mac Cost More
Beer, cars, and Macs could all cost more soon thanks to a tariff Donald Trump is imposing on imported aluminum and steel.
5 More Videos Showing ARKit 1.5 in Action
Developers are hard at work exploring ARKit 1.5 in the iOS 11.3 beta and more of their demo videos are showing up online. We found some more on YouTube highlighting vertical plane detection and object recognition for a more immersive augmented reality experience.
iOS 11.3 Public Beta 3 Ready for Download
Apple followed up its iOS 11.3 developer beta 3 release with a matching public beta. that removes AirPlay 2 support.
Surprise! Alto's Odyssey for iPhone, iPad Ships a Day Early
The followup to the side scrolling adventure game Alto’s Adventure, Alto’s Odyssey, is available a day early for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
Apple Releases iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 3
Hot on the heels of macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 developer beta 3, Apple released iOS 11.3 developer beta 3 on Tuesday. So far, it looks like the update squashes some bugs, but doesn’t add new features.
iPhone X Perceived Failure, Siri's Device Delegation - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-20
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about the perception that iPhone X sales are tanking, plus they explain Siri’s hierarchy in deciding when it should respond from your iPhone, iPad, or HomePod.
Here’s How Siri Decides Which Device to Respond From
Curious how Siri decides which device it should respond from? There’s a process, along with a pecking order, and it takes only milliseconds to play out.
Mobile Safari Security Tips, HomePod as a HomeKit Hub - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-16
John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share some tips on improving your online privacy in Mobile Safari, plus they look at HomePod’s place as a HomeKit hub.
How to Hard Reset HomePod without an iPhone
This will be important if you need to reset your HomePod without access to the Wi-Fi network it already knows, or if you need to set it up with a different iPhone or iPad.
OmniOutliner 3 for iPhone, iPad Includes Scripting Support, More
The Omni Group released OmniOutliner 3 for iPhone and iPad on Wednesday, and it’s loaded with features that bring it in line with OmniOutliner 5 for the Mac.
Here's How to Check for HomePod Software Updates
HomePod will do its best to keep its software up to date, much like Apple TV. If you want to make sure your smart speaker really is running the latest and greatest update you can do that, too, but it isn’t exactly intuitive. Read on to learn how.
Apple's Product Line is Complex. And it's Perfect
Some might insist that Apple’s product line has become bloated. Actually, it’s perfect.
iOS 11.3 Public Beta 2 for iPhone and iPad Released
Apple released iOS 11.3 public beta 2 on Wednesday, a day after releasing the second developer beta.
Apple Q1 2018 Earnings Report - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-02
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s 2018 first fiscal quarter earnings report, along with iPhone and iPad sales.
ARKit 1.5 Demos Showing Up Online
iOS 11.3 developer beta has been out for a few days and we’re seeing some ARKit 1.5 examples showing up on YouTube and Twitter.
Tim Cook: Augmented Reality is Going to be Profound
Augmented Reality is going to be profound and will be positive for humans, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.
App Store ARKit Enabled Apps Top 2,000
In the four months iOS 11 and its ARKit have been available, more than 2,000 apps using the augmented reality feature have been released on the App Store.