Here's How to Select and Move Multiple Apps at the Same Time on Your iPhone or iPad

· · Cool Stuff Found

We were recently asked if there’s an easy way to move and organize multiple apps at the same time on the iPhone and iPad, and the answer is yes if you’re using iOS 11. We showed the trick last fall, but it’s worth sharing again because moving apps one at a time is a total pain in the backside. Check out TMO’s video tip showing how can move several apps simultaneously on your iPhone and iPad.

5 More Videos Showing ARKit 1.5 in Action

· · News

AKRKit 1.5 demonstration videos

Developers are hard at work exploring ARKit 1.5 in the iOS 11.3 beta and more of their demo videos are showing up online. We found some more on YouTube highlighting vertical plane detection and object recognition for a more immersive augmented reality experience.

Here's How to Check for HomePod Software Updates

· · Quick Tip

Home app Location button gets to HomePod software update

HomePod will do its best to keep its software up to date, much like Apple TV. If you want to make sure your smart speaker really is running the latest and greatest update you can do that, too, but it isn’t exactly intuitive. Read on to learn how.