iFixit’s Teardown Video Offers an Inside Peek at the New 13-Inch iPad Air

The good folks from iFixit, have released a detailed teardown video for the 13-inch iPad Air. This fresh tablet has some interesting features, but it remains similar to its earlier version on the inside. For example, the battery still uses adhesive pull tabs, making it easier to remove. Furthermore, the battery is heavier than the one on new iPad Pro despite the formers smaller capacity.

But not all parts of this iPad Air are easy to repair. iFixit gave it a low repairability score of just 3 out of 10. The main reason is that the display and other parts take more work to replace. In all likelihood, this could be because of iPad Air’s compact form factor when compared to its predecessor.

Apple pulled the wraps off new iPad Air models in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes at the beginning of the month. They come equipped with features like an M2 chip, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and a landscape front camera, among other updates. The compatibility of Apple Pencil Pro and additional color choices are also part of this fresh offering from the company. Apple wants to take its tablets higher, even if their internal structure is somewhat familiar.

