Samsung Sets up New Dedicated R&D Team for Apple’s OLED Panel Production: Report

Apple relies on mainly two major display manufacturer giants for most of its products, including Apple Watches and iPhones. These two major display manufacturers are LG Display and Samsung Display. A new report claims Samsung is paying extra attention to Apple and has built a new R&D team dedicated to OLED panel production for Apple products.

This new report comes from OLED-info (via SamMobile), citing reports from China. It mentions that Samsung Display’s new Apple OLED-dedicated team is called the “A Team” and is a part of South Korea-based Giheung Research Institute.

When the two biggest players compete against each other, the rise and fall often follow a pattern: one wins while the other loses. However, as soon as one wins, the other intensifies its efforts to claim the next victory, which is precisely what Samsung may be up to by shifting its focus to Apple’s future plans. For instance, LG Display has recently secured a major contract to supply OLED panels for Apple’s new iPad Pro, per report, which will debut tomorrow during the “Let Loose” event.

That said, you would know iPads were initially expected to debut in March, but reportedly faced several production issues and some software issues, as well. According to reports, Samsung Display faced challenges with the production of the tandem structure, which could have played a crucial role in the delay.

Samsung Display seems to be ramping up to reclaim the throne in the OLED panel game, especially as Chinese players like BOE and CSOT are stepping up their game and winning over Chinese phone makers. Plus, with Apple eyeing BOE’s OLED panels, Samsung is likely revving up to make its OLED displays even better to snag more orders from Apple. Interestingly, it fits with Apple’s goals, as well, since Apple is reported to be ditching LCD for OLED across products. It’ll be interesting to see what Samsung Display has up its sleeve and how its new team shakes up its OLED lineup.

