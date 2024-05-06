Apple Pencil’s new ‘Squeeze’ feature teased ahead of ‘Let Loose’ event

Apple has updated its homepage with a last-minute teaser to hype up the upcoming “Let Loose” event, where it’s expected to unveil new iPads alongside a new Apple Pencil and a refreshed Magic Keyboard.

That said, when you visit apple.com, you’ll now see that the Apple logo keeps changing, and you can actually erase it with your mouse on a Mac or your finger on an iPhone. When it’s all gone, a new logo pops up. It’s not surprising to see Apple come up with a pre-event teaser. As has been the case, Cupertino often builds anticipation for launch events this way, including those quirky animations we’ll (most likely) see on X/Twitter shortly.

Though it’s unofficial till now, what’s expected is a 35-minute long keynote, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, where Apple shows off new iPads, Keyboard, and Apple Pencil. Except for the obvious iPad line, Apple Pencil should have our attention which is expected to come with a new squeeze gesture to help folks perform quick actions such as “adding shapes, signatures, stickers, or texts,” according to code strings in iPadOS 17.5 developer beta reported 9to5Mac.

One should also note that it’s technically the fourth Apple Pencil to come if the Apple Pencil with USB-C is counted. On the side of that, Apple’s new Magic Keyboard is rumored to attempt to bridge the gap between iPads and laptops by offering a more “laptop-like” feel with key upgrades such as an aluminum case and a larger trackpad. We’re yet to know whether the new Magic Keyboard will only back the upcoming iPad Pro (rumored to feature an M4 chip) or support the iPad Air models, too.

Most of the questions and our doubts will be cleared out tomorrow when Apple unveils the new devices during the “Let Loose” event. Until then, we can wait for the event or try erasing the Apple logo until it appears again with a different one on Apple’s homepage.