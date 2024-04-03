Apple Pencil 3 May Feature a New ‘Squeeze’ Gesture to Help With Quick Actions

Apple is expected to introduce a new Apple Pencil 3 along with the upcoming iPad Pro and iPad Air models soon, and the latest rumors say that the next Pencil could feature a new “squeeze” gesture, as indicated by the code strings found in the latest iPadOS 17.5 beta.

This first came to light after a report from 9to5Mac which claimed to have found the evidence in the code of iPadOS 17.5 beta. The code strings point to a new gesture in Apple Pencil 3, called “squeeze”. The publication further notes that this might be useful for quick actions such as “adding shapes, signatures, stickers, or text.” It’s unclear how it would work, but it would likely involve pressing the pencil. More importantly, this corroborates another report from MacRumors which claims that the beta version indeed has a code reference to the “V4” Apple Pencil.

Now, why Apple Pencil 3 could be referenced as “V4” because the Apple Pencil 3 is technically the fourth-generation Apple Pencil. For reference, there are three types of Apple Pencils available, including the 1st generation Apple Pencil, the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, and the Apple Pencil USB-C.

The current Apple Pencils don’t have pressure sensors in the part where the user holds them. So, this new “squeeze” gesture suggests that Apple might release a new Pencil 3. If a new Pencil 3 does come out, it could replace the current one in the lineup, probably the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil. Rumors also suggest that the new Apple Pencil will finally support Find My as well as changeable magnetic tips for different use cases.

That said, we are anticipating the release of the new iPads in April or early May, probably through a press release event, as seen recently with the launch of 13- and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air. The new Apple Pencil 3 will most likely debut at the same event.

