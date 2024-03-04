Apple Launches 13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air With Faster Wi-Fi and Better Performance

A few months ago, Apple launched M3 chip-powered MacBook Pro models. The company has now updated the MacBook Air lineup with the M3 chip. These new models are available to order today, and shipping will begin on March 8.

While Apple didn’t refresh the design with the new MacBook Air models, the device received a considerable boost in internal specifications. The new M3 MacBook Air models feature a faster 8-core CPU paired with up to 10-core GPU.

Besides the M3 chip, these new models feature an upgraded 16-core Neural chip, faster Wi-Fi 6E, Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum microphone modes, and better voice clarity in audio and video calls.

Moreover, they come with a new feature that allows you to connect two external displays when the MacBook’s lid is closed in Clamshell mode. The previous generation models only let you use one external display besides the internal display.

However, if the lid is open, you can only use one external display, like the previous models.

Other specifications include a 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with a brightness of up to 500 nits and support for up to 1 billion colors. On entry-level M3 variants, storage starts at 512GB, and RAM remains at 8GB.

The Apple online store is now accepting orders for the new laptops, available in space gray, midnight, starlight, and silver colorways. The starting price for the 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 is $1,099, or $999 for students. On the other hand, the 15-inch model starts at $1,299, or $1,199 for education. These are the same price as the previous M2 models.

While The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air remains in the lineup, available in midnight, silver, space gray, and midnight, at a new lower price, $999 or $899 for students, Apple has discontinued the M1 model.

Source