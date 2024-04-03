Surgeons Used Apple Vision Pro in a Shoulder Joint Replacement Operation

Once again, the Apple Vision Pro is making headlines for being useful during surgery to support a replacement shoulder joint.

Apple envisions the Vision Pro headset as a helpful tool in the medical field, assisting surgeons in performing procedures on patients. One such example of the Apple Vision Pro is now in action—this time in an operating room.

According to a report released by medical software manufacturer eXeX, surgeons used the Apple Vision Pro to plan and oversee a reverse total shoulder arthroplasty. The operation involved replacing the shoulder’s ball and socket joint and reversing its position to increase muscle function.

At the AdventHealth Surgery Center Innovation Tower in Orlando, Florida, G. Russell Huffman, MD, MPH of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, performed the surgical operation. But instead of surgeons wearing it while operating on the patient, a nearby technician used it to manage the inventory, setup, and protocol.

Dr. Huffman commented about the operation: “This achievement is not just a milestone for eXeX but a leap forward for the entire medical industry. Our successful use of the Apple Vision Pro and the eXeX software in such a complex environment underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in surgical procedures and patient care.”

eXeX claims that the surgical team’s efficiency increased when they used the Apple Vision Pro to provide them access to data and graphics, which they previously didn’t have.

The employment of the Vision Pro in surgery is said to be a first for the world. The hood previously restricted mixed-reality headset use, but the Apple Vision Pro was small enough to fit and function without any problems.

However, it won’t be the first time we hear about the use of Vision Pro for operations – doctors have previously used the device for medical purposes.

