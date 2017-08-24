Samsung Ready to Invent Face ID, Animoji for Galaxy S9

Samsung Exynos 9 processor

Samsung just announced a new chip dubbed Exynos 9 Series 9810 for its upcoming smartphone models that sports what the company is calling “realistic face-tracking filters as well as stronger security when unlocking a device with one’s face.”

