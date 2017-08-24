Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a report that Apple is making its own branded over-the-ear headphones, plus they react to Samsung’s AR Emoji feature on the Galaxy S9 smartphone.
Samsung Invents Creepy Animoji for Galaxy S9 Smartphone
AR Emoji on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones is Samsung’s answer to Apple’s Animoji, but instead of fun emoji animals, it turns your own face into a creepy cartoon-ish animated homunculus.
iPhone X Perceived Failure, Siri's Device Delegation - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-20
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about the perception that iPhone X sales are tanking, plus they explain Siri’s hierarchy in deciding when it should respond from your iPhone, iPad, or HomePod.
Apple Says iPhone X #1 Smartphone, the Rest of the World Talks about Weak Demand
Bryan Chaffin says he’s a wee bit confused by this story: on the one hand, Apple says iPhone X is the top selling smartphone week in and week out, and on the other, everyone else keeps talking about Apple slashing orders due to “weak demand.”
Samsung Still Plans to Copy Animoji for its Galaxy S9 Smartphone
We noted in January that Samsung is planning on introducing its own version of Animoji, and now there’s another report out saying the same.
Good News from CES 2018: It's Safe to Buy a 4K/UHD TV
LAS VEGAS – The technology of Ultra High Definition has finally reached a stable point in time, and TVs bought now won’t be obsolete any time soon.
OLED Burn Test Pits iPhone X Against Samsung Phones
The results show that Apple’s work to decrease OLED burn have paid off.
Samsung Ready to Invent Face ID, Animoji for Galaxy S9
Samsung just announced a new chip dubbed Exynos 9 Series 9810 for its upcoming smartphone models that sports what the company is calling “realistic face-tracking filters as well as stronger security when unlocking a device with one’s face.”
FCC Kills Net Neutrality, Samsung's HomePod Competitor - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-15
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss the FCC vote to end Net Neutrality, plus Samsung’s HomePod competitor.
Samsung Ready to Jump into the Smart Speaker Market with HomePod Competitor
Samsung is all about innovation, so the company is hard a work on its own HomePod-like smart speaker. The electronics maker expects to release its product some time in the first half of 2018.
Wearable Market Breakdown, Harry Potter AR, iPhone X Camera - ACM 437
Bryan and Jeff argue that the wearables market is breaking down into three competitors, Apple, Xiaomi, and Fitbit. All others are lolwannabes. They also think Harry Potter Wizards Unite will be way bigger than Pokémon Go, and talk about just how good the camera is on iPhone X.
Apple Watch Retakes #1 Slot in Wearables in Q3
Apple shipped 3.9 million Apple Watch units during the 3rd quarter, including some 800,000 Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular, according to estimates from Canalys.
Judge Koh Grants Samsung New Damages Trial in Apple iPhone Patent Infringement Trial
Presiding Judge Lucy Koh ruled over the weekend that instructions given to the jury in the original trial “did not accurately reflect the law.”
Greenpeace Says Samsung Should Copy Apple's Environmental Initiatives
The report simultaneously praises Apple’s efforts on green energy (which it graded an A), while shaming Samsung for its dismal efforts to be environmentally responsible.
Apple Is Looking Into Reports of Swollen Batteries in iPhone 8
It’s not clear that this is a wide-spread issue, but Apple said, “We are aware and looking into it.”
Samsung's Most Valuable Smartphone will be Apple's iPhone X
Samsung should consider sending Apple a fruit basket because the iPhone X is set to earn the company substantially more in revenue than its own Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone.
You Can Thank Samsung for the iPhone 8's High Price Tag
Apple’s iPhone 8 could cost upwards of $1,000 and that’s thanks in part to the heft price Samsung is charging for its OLED screen.
iPhone 8's Price, The SciFi World of Twistron - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-25
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join guest-host Dave Hamilton to dig into whether the rumored price of Apple’s not-yet-announced iPhone 8 is too expensive. They also talk about the science fiction promise of a new material called Twistron. It’s super cool.
Apple's Titan Car Struggle, iPhone 8 vs. Samsung Galaxy 8 - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-24
John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join guest-host Bryan Chaffin to talk about Apple’s perils an lessons in trying to make a car. They also discuss the perennial topic of whether this is the year when—finally—Apple can’t compete with whatever Samsung announced earlier in the year. (Spoiler: no, it’s not.)
Canaccord Genuity Says Apple's Share of Smartphone Profits Dipped Due to Samsung Galaxy 8
Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley told clients that Apple’s share of the profits from the smartphone industry dipped to 64% during the June quarter.