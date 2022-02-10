iPhone 13 Comparison Against the Samsung Galaxy S22

How does Apple’s latest smartphone compete with the Samsung Galaxy S22? PCMag published this iPhone 13 comparison to find out.

iPhone 13 Comparison

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy S22 alongside other products. Like the iPhone, these Android handsets will cost you. The Galaxy S22 is US$799.99 and the Galaxy S22+ is US$999.99. There is also a Galaxy S22 Ultra for US$1,199. All three smartphones have a back panel made of glass, similar to Apple’s last couple of iPhone models. You can choose colors for the Galaxies: green, pink, black, or white.

All Galaxy S22 models as well as the iPhone 13 product line have are rated IP48. This means they be safely be underwater up to 4.9 feet for up to half and hour. iPhone 13 models have Apple’s Ceramic Shield glass for its display and rear panel. Each Galaxy S22 model have a Gorilla Glass Victus+ display.

Specs

CPU, RAM, Storage

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ feature 8GB of RAM and come with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The entry-level Galaxy S22 Ultra also offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions have 12GB of RAM.

All iPhone 13 models have Apple’s latest A15 Bionic processor, but you get more powerful GPUs on the Pro versions. The iPhone 13 and 13 mini come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations. If you want more, the Pro models max out at 1TB. Apple doesn’t list the amount of RAM that its phones include.

PCMag says it has yet to do a benchmark test for the Galaxy S22 lineup, but has done so for the iPhone 13 devices.

Display Size and Resolution

The Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch, 2,340-by-1,080-pixel AMOLED display, while the S22+ comes in at 6.6 inches with the same resolution. Both panels refresh at a rate between 10Hz and 120Hz. The Galaxy S22 Ultra uses a 6.8-inch, 3,080-by-1,440 AMOLED display with a waterfall edge, and has a dynamic refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz.

The iPhone 13’s panel clocks in at 6.1 inches and 2,778 by 1,170 pixels, and both models have a 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max respectively have 6.1-inch, 2,532-by-1,170 and 6.7-inch, 2,778-by-1,284 OLED displays. The Pro panels are brighter than the ones on the regular iPhone 13 models, and have a dynamic refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz.

The rest of the results can be found on PCMag, but the team says its iPhone 13 comparison results are pretty evenly matched with the Galaxy S22 models.