Mario is good for more than jumping on turtles and saving Princess Peach. He can also help you navigate to your next meeting, assuming you use Google Maps on your iPhone or Android phone. Google added Mario as a navigation option to its Maps app to celebrate MAR10 Day on March 10th (apparently that’s a thing). Just make sure you have the latest version of Google Maps installed, and then tap the yellow question mark button at the bottom of the directions screen to enable Mario mode. The navigation arrow changes to Mario in his little cart, zipping along your route to show you where to go. The feature is rolling out this weekend and will be available for about a week. Google Maps is a free download at Apple’s App Store.
macOS: Use Apple Configurator 2 to Rearrange iOS Apps
Apple Configurator 2 lets you deploy iPads, iPhones, iPod touch, and Apple TVs in your school or business.
Apple Watch: How to Use Power Saving Mode During Workouts
The Apple Watch has a built-in mode that’ll disable cellular functionality and the heart-rate sensor when you’re working out, meaning that you’ll get a big boost to your battery life. Today’s Quick Tip is all about how to enable this handy feature!
Everything iPhone Users Need to Know About 5G Wireless
John provides a basic introduction to the coming 5G wireless technology for the curious iPhone user.
Here's How to Select and Move Multiple Apps at the Same Time on Your iPhone or iPad
We were recently asked if there’s an easy way to move and organize multiple apps at the same time on the iPhone and iPad, and the answer is yes if you’re using iOS 11. We showed the trick last fall, but it’s worth sharing again because moving apps one at a time is a total pain in the backside. Check out TMO’s video tip showing how can move several apps simultaneously on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS 11: Closing All Open Safari Tabs
Today’s Quick Tip is all about how to close tabs in Safari on your iPhone or iPad—without having to interact with each one individually. Yes, you can get rid of all of them at once, and it’s simple!
Watching Video on iPhone: You're Holding it Wrong
David Pogue has made an interesting observation about how millennials are watching videos on their smartphones.
Apple Product Lifespan, Better Bluetooth Audio - TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-02
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a study showing how long Apple devices stay in use, plus they explain how to get better audio from Bluetooth connections.
Trump Aluminum Tariff May Make Your Next Beer or Mac Cost More
Beer, cars, and Macs could all cost more soon thanks to a tariff Donald Trump is imposing on imported aluminum and steel.
Apple Enters Medicine, Vero Viability, Cellebrite Insecurity - ACM 451
Apple is entering into the business of medicine, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet explore the ramifications of this momentous development. They also discuss whether or not the Vero social network is viable, as well as Cellebrite’s claim that it can open up most iOS devices.
5 More Videos Showing ARKit 1.5 in Action
Developers are hard at work exploring ARKit 1.5 in the iOS 11.3 beta and more of their demo videos are showing up online. We found some more on YouTube highlighting vertical plane detection and object recognition for a more immersive augmented reality experience.
Apple Has 4 New iPhone Commercials: Environment, Apple Support, Ease, Safe
Short, just 15 seconds long, each spot personifies an iPhone selling point, and pits iPhone against “your phone” in a split screen representation.
Apple Repair Center Making Lots of 911 Calls By Mistake
The issue appears to be iPhones and/or Apple Watches making emergency calls when they’re being handled by technicians.
iOS 11.3 Public Beta 3 Ready for Download
Apple followed up its iOS 11.3 developer beta 3 release with a matching public beta. that removes AirPlay 2 support.
Surprise! Alto's Odyssey for iPhone, iPad Ships a Day Early
The followup to the side scrolling adventure game Alto’s Adventure, Alto’s Odyssey, is available a day early for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
Apple Releases iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 3
Hot on the heels of macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 developer beta 3, Apple released iOS 11.3 developer beta 3 on Tuesday. So far, it looks like the update squashes some bugs, but doesn’t add new features.
iPhone X Perceived Failure, Siri's Device Delegation - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-20
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about the perception that iPhone X sales are tanking, plus they explain Siri’s hierarchy in deciding when it should respond from your iPhone, iPad, or HomePod.
Here’s How Siri Decides Which Device to Respond From
Curious how Siri decides which device it should respond from? There’s a process, along with a pecking order, and it takes only milliseconds to play out.
Mobile Safari Security Tips, HomePod as a HomeKit Hub - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-16
John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share some tips on improving your online privacy in Mobile Safari, plus they look at HomePod’s place as a HomeKit hub.