Google Maps Adds Mario to Navigation, Presumably Avoids Bowser

· · Cool Stuff Found

Mario is good for more than jumping on turtles and saving Princess Peach. He can also help you navigate to your next meeting, assuming you use Google Maps on your iPhone or Android phone. Google added Mario as a navigation option to its Maps app to celebrate MAR10 Day on March 10th (apparently that’s a thing). Just make sure you have the latest version of Google Maps installed, and then tap the yellow question mark button at the bottom of the directions screen to enable Mario mode. The navigation arrow changes to Mario in his little cart, zipping along your route to show you where to go. The feature is rolling out this weekend and will be available for about a week. Google Maps is a free download at Apple’s App Store.

Google Maps Adds Mario to Navigation, Presumably Avoids Bowser

Here's How to Select and Move Multiple Apps at the Same Time on Your iPhone or iPad

· · Cool Stuff Found

We were recently asked if there’s an easy way to move and organize multiple apps at the same time on the iPhone and iPad, and the answer is yes if you’re using iOS 11. We showed the trick last fall, but it’s worth sharing again because moving apps one at a time is a total pain in the backside. Check out TMO’s video tip showing how can move several apps simultaneously on your iPhone and iPad.

5 More Videos Showing ARKit 1.5 in Action

· · News

AKRKit 1.5 demonstration videos

Developers are hard at work exploring ARKit 1.5 in the iOS 11.3 beta and more of their demo videos are showing up online. We found some more on YouTube highlighting vertical plane detection and object recognition for a more immersive augmented reality experience.