Apple Releases tvOS 11.2.6

· · Product News

The company didn’t release patch notes for the update (which is common for Apple TV), but Apple’s other operating systems were all patched for the Telugu text bug.

Apple Seeds iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 2

· · Product News

iOS 11.3 includes new Animoji, Business Chat, Health Records, ARKit 1.5, HomeKit software authentication, more information about battery health and an option for disabling the feature for improving iPhone stability with worn out batteries, and more.