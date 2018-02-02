The two biggest known new features in this release cycle are Messages on iCloud and Business Chat, and users will also find the gorgeous wallpaper included with iMac Pro.
Apple Seeds iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 4
The update continues testing with known new features.
Audioengine Made Its A5+ Speakers Wireless, with Built-in Bluetooth and DAC
Audioengine announced the A5+ Wireless Speakers Thursday, marrying the great sound of the A5+ to an internal Bluetooth receiver with a built-in digital audio converter (DAC).
Apple Releases Logic Pro X 10.4.1 with Dozens of Bug Fixes
The maintenance release patch notes include six bug fixes in the Mac App Store, but the full patch notes on Apple’s site—and included in full in the article—list more than a hundred bug fixes. Most are minor GUI and performance-related fixes.
iOS 11.3 Public Beta 3 Ready for Download
Apple followed up its iOS 11.3 developer beta 3 release with a matching public beta. that removes AirPlay 2 support.
Surprise! Alto's Odyssey for iPhone, iPad Ships a Day Early
The followup to the side scrolling adventure game Alto’s Adventure, Alto’s Odyssey, is available a day early for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
Apple Releases iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 3
Hot on the heels of macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 developer beta 3, Apple released iOS 11.3 developer beta 3 on Tuesday. So far, it looks like the update squashes some bugs, but doesn’t add new features.
Apple Seeds macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 Developer Beta 3
The two biggest known new features in this release cycle are Messages on iCloud and Business Chat, plus the gorgeous wallpaper included with iMac Pro.
Apple Releases tvOS 11.2.6
The company didn’t release patch notes for the update (which is common for Apple TV), but Apple’s other operating systems were all patched for the Telugu text bug.
Apple Fixes Telugu Text Bug in macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 Supplemental Update
That bug resulted in apps crashing from an Indian text character sequence, and messaging apps were particularly exposed.
Apple Releases iOS 11.2.6, Fixes Telugu Text Bug
The Telugu text bug would crash your iOS device when certain Indian characters were sent to it.
Pad & Quill's 60 Year Leather Lowry Cuff for Apple Watch
Like most Pad & Quill products, it looks great, but Bryan Chaffin also think it’s a neat story: it’s made from leather that came from a 60-year old stash found in a warehouse in Europe.
OmniOutliner 3 for iPhone, iPad Includes Scripting Support, More
The Omni Group released OmniOutliner 3 for iPhone and iPad on Wednesday, and it’s loaded with features that bring it in line with OmniOutliner 5 for the Mac.
iOS 11.3 Public Beta 2 for iPhone and iPad Released
Apple released iOS 11.3 public beta 2 on Wednesday, a day after releasing the second developer beta.
Apple Releases watchOS 4.3 Beta 2 for Developers
Just a day after Apple released iOS 11.3 developer beta 2 the company rolled out watchOS 4.3 beta 2 for Apple Watch.
macOS 10.13.4 Developer Beta 2 Available
Apple released macOS 10.13.4 developer beta 2 this week with a the iBooks app renamed to Books, just like iOS 11.3 beta.
Holy &#^%, BBEdit Went 64-Bit!
The legendary macOS text editor from Bare Bones Software, BBEdit, is now a 64-bit application.
Apple Seeds iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 2
iOS 11.3 includes new Animoji, Business Chat, Health Records, ARKit 1.5, HomeKit software authentication, more information about battery health and an option for disabling the feature for improving iPhone stability with worn out batteries, and more.
All iMac Pro Models Shipping, Including 14-core and 18-core Configurations
If you’ve been holding out for a 14-core or 18-core iMac Pro, today is your lucky day because both models are available for order now. Deliveries start February 19th.
TiVo GameSkip Lets You Skip the Super Bowl to Right to the Commercials and Halftime Show
With GameSkip, TiVo users can skip the game and get right to the important bits—Super Bowl commercials and the Halftime Show.