OtterBox Announces New iPad mini Case For Your Mini-Me

We’ve known OtterBox for its highly protective cases for years. It’s little surprise to see the Colorado-based accessory maker come up with a case that protects devices even against the rambunctious toddler in your home. Even so, the company’s latest addition is surprisingly cute even as it offers protection for your investment. Meet the OtterBox EasyGrab 360° for iPad mini (6th edition).

Cute Enough for Kids to Love, Protective Enough for Parents to Appreciate

OtterBox designed the EasyGrab 360 with smaller hands in mind. It’s easy for your young ones to grip and hold, but doesn’t skimp on protection. As with most OtterBox cases, it’s ruggedly constructed from durable materials, designed to outlast wear and tear even from the most exuberant children. According to OtterBox, if your little one drops or even throws the iPad mini from a table or countertop, the case should protect the device.

The EasyGrab 360 offers all—around protection for the iPad mini, even including a built-in screen protector. Beyond that, its raised edges provide even more protection for the camera and screen. The exterior surface is easy to clean with sanitizing wipes, and the antimicrobial material helps repel unwanted microbes from hanging out on the outside of the case. The accessory maker has actually infused the case with a silver-based additive that continually blocks microbial growth.

Fun Colors and a Versatile Stand

OtterBox offers the EasyGrab in kid-friendly colors like Martian Green (neon green/gray) and Galaxy Runner Blue (blue/green). It offers easy access to the magnetic charger for an Apple Pencil, and OtterBox describes the case as compatible with many of its power accessories.

The included stand is flexible, allowing your young ones to place their iPad mini in various viewing angles. It also allows you to attaching the iPad mini to a car’s headrest posts for those family road trips. The built-in carrying handle is designed with small hands in mind. They can grab their iPad mini and go without you worrying that they won’t be able to grip the handle.

The OtterBox EasyGrab 360° is available now direct from the company’s web site. Retailing for $59.95, it’s available both with and without the antimicrobial protection for the same price. If you don’t feel the need for the built-in screen protector, there’s also the EasyGrab for $49.95.