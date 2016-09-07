Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s original TV show plans, plus John gets all excited about bigger iPhone screens.
New Report Says iPad mini to be Discontinued Soon
A new report backs up what we’ve been saying since March: the iPad mini is a dead man walking. The iPhone 7 Plus has apparently usurped the iPad mini’s place in Apple’s tablet lineup, but there isn’t any word yet on when it’ll be retired.
iPad mini on Life Support, Michael Lombardo at Apple - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-16
A new report is in line with our belief that the iPad mini is in its final days. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on the pending demise of Apple’s smallest iPad model, and on the company’s tablet strategy in general. They also look at what Michael Lombardo potentially joining the company could mean for its original TV show and movie plans.
Apple's New iPad, Extortionists Threaten iCloud - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-22
Apple introduced a new iPad and updated the iPhone SE yesterday, and today is dealing with hackers threatening to trash millions of iCloud accounts. Dave Hamilton joins Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s latest gear and lament the slow demise of the iPad mini, and to talk about how trying to extort money out of the company is a pretty bad idea.
Why the iPad mini is On Its Deathbed
A long time ago in this galaxy, Steve Jobs thought the 7-inch class iPad would be a bad idea. There wouldn’t be enough room to create great apps, he said. The rest of the tablet market jumped in anyway, and Apple just had to follow. Think education. But Mr. Jobs was right. The 7.9-inch experience wasn’t that great for anything but iOS. Phablets arrived. And so, John ponders the demise of Apple’s iPad mini.
Apple Drops Prices, Bumps Storage on iPad Line
The iPhone 7 and Apple Watch Series 2 were in the spotlight Wednesday morning, Apple quietly lowered the prices on the iPad lineup while bumping up storage. The 16GB storage option is gone and a 256GB option is available, just like the iPhone 7.