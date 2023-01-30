The Foldable iPad Fight – TMO Daily Observations 2023-01-31

TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says there will be a foldable iPad in 2024. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says there won’t. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts and Ken talk over the opposing sides. Plus a look at HomePod scarcity.

