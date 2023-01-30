The Foldable iPad Fight – TMO Daily Observations 2023-01-31 Ken_Ray Jan 31st, 2023 3:02 AM EST | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says there will be a foldable iPad in 2024. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says there won’t. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts and Ken talk over the opposing sides. Plus a look at HomePod scarcity. Get In Touch: Show Notes Ming-Chi Kuo: Foldable iPads in 2024 with No New iPads This Year Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman: No Foldable iPads in 2024 and No New iPads This Year Apple Wait Times for 2nd-Gen HomePod Stretch 2-4 Weeks