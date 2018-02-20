Apple’s HomePod video ad focuses on the old, tried and true. Takes few risks and is predictable. What happened?
Alexa's Creepy Laugh, Dropping Siri's 'Hey' - TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-08
John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to offer their take on Amazon Alexa’s creepy laughing bug, plus they weigh in on Jeff’s idea that it’s time to drop “Hey” from “Hey Siri.”
Paper Airplanes, Creepy Movie App Tracking, Voice Assistant Wars - ACM 452
In this episode, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet geek out on paper airplanes, or more properly, powered paper airplanes! They also talk about MoviePass location tracking and the voice assistant wars (spoiler, not all home voice assistants are equal).
Spike Jonze Just Directed a Short HomePod Film Starring FKA Twigs
The result is a stunning piece that’s charming, surreal, emotional, playful, theatrical and utterly compelling.
How to Listen to a Rain Storm on Your HomePod
Want to listen to a gentle rain storm on your HomePod or Amazon Echo to help you relax? It’s easy if you know what to say.
The Path Siri is Taking Towards Human Intelligence. Or Not
Computers are good a generating speech, parsing human speech and minimally translating text. But when will it feel like there’s genuine, human intelligence on the computer’s part?
How to Manage Hey Siri With Multiple Apple Devices
HomePod responds to most Hey Siri requests, even if there are other capable devices nearby.
Audioengine Made Its A5+ Speakers Wireless, with Built-in Bluetooth and DAC
Audioengine announced the A5+ Wireless Speakers Thursday, marrying the great sound of the A5+ to an internal Bluetooth receiver with a built-in digital audio converter (DAC).
Here's How to get HomePod to Recognize Updated Apple ID Payment Information
If you change the credit card linked to your Apple ID because it expired or was stolen, your HomePod probably won’t recognize the new information and stop streaming Apple Music. Here’s how to get HomePod to see your updated information.
Chuck Joiner Interviews Bryan Chaffin on Bitcoin Faucets, HomePod, and Apple's Communications Decisions
I had the pleasure of being on MacVoices 18067 with Chuck Joiner this week. He interviewed me about Bitcoin faucets and my take on the HomePod. We also had a rip-roaring argument on Throttlegate, and how it was a self-inflicted communication error on Apple’s part, but it’s cool because in the end Chuck admitted I was right. OK, he didn’t exactly do that, but it’s always good talking with Chuck. Check it out.
HomePod Real World Review: Is it Worth $350
After two weeks of putting HomePod through real world use we’re ready to tell you if it lives up to Apple’s hype. Here’s how it holds up as a streaming music player, Siri voice assistant, and more.
HomePod Will Soon Be Obsolete as Companion Robots Become Popular
Just what exactly is an intelligent speaker? It’s a companion robot that just sits, without mobility. Who wants that?
Study Shows Consumers don't Use Smart Speaker Voice Control for Much
Loup Ventures just released a survey on smart speaker owners and it has two interesting points: HomePod is already gaining marketshare, and people don’t use their smart speakers for very smart stuff.
How We Use Smart Speakers, the Future of Companion Robots - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-23
Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at a survey showing how consumer use their smart speakers, plus they talk about the future of companion robots.
How to Turn Off HomePod's Siri Light
If you don’t want a pulsing light on top of your HomePod every time you say, “Hey Siri,” here’s how to turn it off.
HomePod Review, Cook Interview, Crypto Tax Haven, Music in Ear of Beholder, App Picks - Pop.0 Ep.30
In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss Apple’s new HomePod after 10 days of use, Apple CEO Tim Cook’s FastCompany interview, Wyoming wanting to become a Crypto Tax Haven, and how music influences really are in the ear of the beholder. They also offer a couple of app picks. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Use Reminders to set Multiple HomePod Timers
You can only set one timer at a time on the HomePod. But there is a workaround.
AirPlay 2 is Gone in iOS 11.3 DB3, but that Doesn't Mean it's Dead
When Apple released iOS 11.3 developer beta 3 on Tuesday, one feature that had plenty of testers excited was missing: AirPlay 2.
Spotify May Turn to Hardware to Solve Its Platform Problem
Spotify appears to be turning to hardware to solve what Bryan Chaffin calls the Spotify platform problem, and it may be turning to hardware to solve it.
iPhone X Perceived Failure, Siri's Device Delegation - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-20
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about the perception that iPhone X sales are tanking, plus they explain Siri’s hierarchy in deciding when it should respond from your iPhone, iPad, or HomePod.