From One Frying Pan to Another? – TMO Daily Observations 2023-01-20
India has given Chinese companies a green light that should help Apple grow manufacturing on the subcontinent. But, if it requires Chinese companies, is diversification into India really diversification? TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts and Ken puzzle over that. Plus – a how-to on making use of HomePod’s temperature and humidity sensors.
