Bryan Chaffin, along with Adam Christianson from the Maccast, join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple using Google’s servers to store our iCloud data, plus the media’s reaction to the years-old news.
Apple Forced to Host Encryption Keys for Chinese iCloud users on Chinese Servers
It’s the first time Apple has not hosted those keys outside the U.S., and while Apple says those keys are in a secure location and remain under Apple’s control, it’s a slippery slope.
Apple to Open 2nd Data Center in China for Mainland iCloud Services
According to XinhuaNet, Apple will build the facility in Ulanqab City, in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
U.S. Banks Halt Bitcoin Purchases with Credit Cards, China Plans to Block Foreign Exchanges
Chinese regulators announced plans to block access to foreign exchanges via the Great Firewall, and three major U.S. banks announced a halt to cryptocurrency purchases using their credit cards.
Chinese Consumer Group Also Wants Answers on Throttlegate
his new call joins a chorus of lawsuits, and even a French criminal probe, demanding information and damages for the practice.
Apple's Chinese iCloud Occupation, HomeKit Miss, Apple Parenting, Oak Island - Pop.0 ep.28
In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit look at Apple’s Chinese iCloud occupation and what it says about Apple. They also think Apple is just plain missing the smarthome boat, judging by what we’re seeing at CES. John goes off on a tangent rant about parenting and Apple, and for the pop portion of the show, they talk about recent developments in The Curse of Oak Island. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Apple Hands Over China iCloud Operations to State-Owned Company, Warns Users that Terms Will Change
Apple also said that it, “has strong data-privacy and security protections in place and no backdoors will be created into any of our systems.”
Apple KRACK Debacle, iMac Edition, Rubio vs Cook vs China, Apple Hires TV Executives - Pop.0 Ep.24
Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss the AirPort KRACK fix, and why the iMac Pro should really be called iMac Edition. They also dig into political criticism of Tim Cook speaking in China and Apple’s overall position in that country. And when they hear that Apple has hired new television execs, they hope it means Apple’s leadership is learning how to delegate. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Mr. Cook Goes to China, Sonos Meets Ikea, Apple Buys Pop Up Archive – ACM 440
Tim Cook took a recent trip to China, and some have accused him of endorsing Chinese censorship. Bryan and Jeff talk about how complicated doing business in China is. They also look at why Sonos and IKEA have announced a partnership, and what Apple’s purchase of Pop Up Archive might mean. Then they fall down the rabbit hole of TextArc.
KRACK Update and China's Apple Watch LTE Ban - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-19
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet for an update on the KRACK Wi-Fi hack, plus they look at China blocking LTE support for the Apple Watch Series 3.
China Shuts Down Apple Watch LTE Support Over Tracking Concerns
China shut down LTE support for Apple Watch Series 3, and it’s likely over fears the smartwatch will be used to by other governments to track its citizens.
KRACK WPA2 Flaw Explained, Qualcomm's Push for iPhone Production Ban - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-16
Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to discuss the impact the KRACK WPA2 WiFi security threat will have on us, plus they look at Qualcomm’s push to ban iPhone manufacturing in China.
Qualcomm Wants China to Ban iPhones, Claims to Have Invented Force Touch
The threat to Apple in this infringement claim is that a Chinese ban on manufacturing hits Apple everywhere on the planet.
Apple Was Just Shut out from Beijing Public Transportation Mobile Fares
Yikatong, the payment card operator for Beijing’s public transportation system, just launched an Android-only app for paying for fares, and no plans for an iPhone app have been announced.
Apple's Developer Problem in China, Hacking Computers with DNA - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-11
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on developers in China complaining about Apple’s business practices, plus they discuss the ramifications of computer hacks embedded in DNA.
Chinese App Store Developer Complaint Highlights Apple's China Problem
Apple has a China problem, and that problem is “China.”
Facebook's AI Apocalypse, Eclipse Viewing Tips - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-01
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet explain why Facebook’s AI experiment isn’t the beginning of a technology apocalypse, plus they have some eclipse viewing tips and Dave chimes in on China’s VPN app ban.
Apple VP Lisa Jackson Sings Praises of Working with China to Protect Forests
She said that working with the World Wildlife Fun (WWF) and Chinese foresters has been key to Apple’s efforts to put hundreds of thousands of acres of forest under responsible management.
China's App Store VPN Ban, Apple's Real Innovations - TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-31
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s decision to comply with China’s law banning VPN apps, plus John explains why Apple’s real innovation isn’t always where we’re looking.
Apple Pulls VPN Apps from China App Store
Apple has capitulated to China’s internet control laws and removed VPN apps from the App store in the country.