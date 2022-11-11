A Shorter AirDrop and the Happiest Merger on Earth – TMO Daily Observations 2022-11-11 Ken_Ray Nov 11th, 2022 3:00 AM EST | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio China’s new AirDrop limit may go global in 2023. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts joins Ken to discuss that. Plus, rumor has people inside Disney hoping that Apple will try to buy Disney. Ken and Jeff kick the idea around. Get In Touch: Show Notes Apple Puts Limits on Receiving Files via AirDrop From ‘Everyone,’ but Only In China Look who wishes Apple would buy Disney Joe Bel Bruno's Disney Twitter Thread