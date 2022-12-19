Negative Zero COVID – TMO Daily Observations 2022-12-19

The closed loop at Foxconn’s iPhone City plant in Zhengzhou is open. Most of the plant’s COVID restrictions have been lifted as China pulls a big “never mind” on its zero-COVID policies. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts and Ken talk that over. Plus – Will Smith, AirDrop, and Continuity are in for Mailbag Monday.

