Lower iPhone Prices? You know what THAT means… – TMO Daily Observations 2023-02-07

Lots of Monday headlines said that Apple had cut the price of iPhone 14 Pro in China. But did it? And if not, who did and why’d they do it? TMO managing editor Jeff Butts joins Ken to talk that over. Plus a tale of lost luggage three-months in the making, undone by an AirTag.

