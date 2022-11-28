Protests in China and Chipmaking in Arizona – TMO Daily Observations 2022-11-28
Show Notes
- Zero-COVID Frustrations Spark Rare Public Protests in China
- Riots and Protests Over Unpaid Wages and Bonuses at Zhengzhou Foxconn Plant
- Foxconn Apologizes for (and Pays) Missed Pay
- Reuters: 20k New iPhone City Recruits Took US$1,400 Buyout
- Evercore: ~$6B Hit to iPhone Sales Likely “Deferred vs. Lost”
- Wedbush: iPhone 14 Pro Supply Worsens Heading Into Holidays
- Why Are Semiconductor Fabs Dotting Arizona, the “Silicon Desert?”
- Why Intel and TSMC are building water-dependent chip factories in one of the driest U.S. states