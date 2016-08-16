The Original 'Moore's Law' Paper from Intel's Gordon Moore

MGG listener Bill turned us on to a copy of Gordon Moore’s original paper discussing the trend of integrated circuit component density increasing at a rate of roughly two per year. This is the paper that gave rise to what is commonly, though improperly, called Moore’s Law. It’s improper because in that it’s not a scientific law—like gravity—but rather more of an observation of a human-driven trend that was remarkably accurate for a very long time. Regardless, it’s a fun read, and thanks to Bill for alerting us to this! In the pic below, Gordon Moore is on the left, and his Intel cofounder Robert Noyce is to the right.

DOJ/SEC Investigate Throttlegate, Facebook Google Doom, New Macs in 2018 - ACM 447

The DOJ and the SEC are investigating Apple’s Throttlegate controversy, and Bryan and Jeff think it won’t go well for Apple. They also talk about Facebook, Google, and social media, and recent comments from philanthropist and political activist George Soros predicting their demise. They close the show with the implications of rumors that say Apple has three Macs coming out this year with Apple coprocessors.

One OS to Rule Them All, Apple's Structure Solved, 2018 MacBooks, Why Some Stuff Feels So Good - Pop.0 Ep.25

In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit look at how Project Marzipan could lead to one OS to rule them all. John also says he has a solution for Apple’s corporate structure. They also pore over Intel’s roadmap to look at what could be coming to MacBook in 2018. And they cap the show by asking why it is that some things just plain feel so good. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)

That Time Steve Jobs Said It's Good to Have an Enemy

Remember the good ol’ days when Apple was an underdog fighting the Wintel hegemony? OK, they weren’t necessarily “good,” but they were fun. It’s good to have an enemy, after all. That’s what Steve Jobs believed, as noted by a wonderful account from Ken Segall about why Macs have never had “Intel Inside” branding on them. In Apple’s early days, Steve Jobs made IBM the enemy. As Mr. Segall put it, the massive success of Intel’s own “Intel Inside” ad campaign made it easy for Apple of the late 1990s to make the entire PC platform the enemy. Having that enemy keeps employees and fans alike focused on the company and the platform (in this case), a dream scenario for the company. Steve Jobs was an expert at stoking those fires, and then reversing course and embracing the enemy as a long lost—and necessary—friend. If you love Apple lore, go read this story ASAP. It’s terrific.

Why Apple Will Be Using Xeon CPUs in This Fall's "Pro" iMac

Recently, we learned that Apple may be seriously considering the use of a Xeon CPU in its so-called “server-grade” iMac planned for later this year. There are good technical reasons why the use of the Xeon has entered the discussion in what has traditionally been considered a consumer iMac—in contrast to the Mac Pro which has had Xeons all along. John explains.

Apple Working on Custom Mac Chips to Cut Reliance on Intel

Apple custom-designed processors coming to the Mac

Apple is reportedly working to scale back its reliance on Intel for MacBook and MacBook Pro chips by designing its own ARM-based processor. The Apple-designed chip will handle low power functions such as Power Nap, and could be a step towards abandoning Intel at some point in the future.

Don't Count on Kaby Lake Processors in the New MacBook Pro

With Intel’s Kaby Lake processors shipping and the MacBook Pro woefully overdue for a refresh, Apple could skip over Skylake and roll out new laptops with the latest chips—except that isn’t going to happen. Instead, Apple will most likely retire the aging Haswell chips it currently uses and finally move on to Skylake, and the really significant processor change won’t come until 2018 with Cannonlake.