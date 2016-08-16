MGG listener Bill turned us on to a copy of Gordon Moore’s original paper discussing the trend of integrated circuit component density increasing at a rate of roughly two per year. This is the paper that gave rise to what is commonly, though improperly, called Moore’s Law. It’s improper because in that it’s not a scientific law—like gravity—but rather more of an observation of a human-driven trend that was remarkably accurate for a very long time. Regardless, it’s a fun read, and thanks to Bill for alerting us to this! In the pic below, Gordon Moore is on the left, and his Intel cofounder Robert Noyce is to the right.
DOJ/SEC Investigate Throttlegate, Facebook Google Doom, New Macs in 2018 - ACM 447
The DOJ and the SEC are investigating Apple’s Throttlegate controversy, and Bryan and Jeff think it won’t go well for Apple. They also talk about Facebook, Google, and social media, and recent comments from philanthropist and political activist George Soros predicting their demise. They close the show with the implications of rumors that say Apple has three Macs coming out this year with Apple coprocessors.
Apple Reportedly Working on 3 Macs with Custom Apple Co-Processors for 2018
This delicious tidbit comes buried deep in an excellent Bloomberg article from Mark Gurman describing Apple’s entrenched efforts to build a powerful chipmaking business.
Meltdown and Spectre Explained - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-04
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to dive into and explain the issues in the Meltdown and Spectre processor security flaws.
Intel Security Issue Engulfs Apple, Microsoft, Linux—Intel Claims Other Processors Also Affected
A security issue building behind the scenes for weeks has bubbled to the surface, and could lead to performance hits on Macs, Windows PCs, and Linux devices.
One OS to Rule Them All, Apple's Structure Solved, 2018 MacBooks, Why Some Stuff Feels So Good - Pop.0 Ep.25
In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit look at how Project Marzipan could lead to one OS to rule them all. John also says he has a solution for Apple’s corporate structure. They also pore over Intel’s roadmap to look at what could be coming to MacBook in 2018. And they cap the show by asking why it is that some things just plain feel so good. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Paul Otellini, Former Intel CEO Who Won Apple's Mac Business, Dead at 66
Mr. Otellini worked closely with the late Steve Jobs, and even appeared in an Intel Bunny suit during the keynote where Steve Jobs announced that the Mac was moving to Intel.
ARM MacBooks, FBI Keeps its San Bernardino iPhone Secrets - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-02
Jeff Butts and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about why they don’t think Apple is going to make an ARM processor MacBook, plus they explain the ruling that says the FBI doesn’t have to reveal its San Bernardino iPhone hacking partner.
No, Future MacBooks Won't Have ARM Processors
Whenever Jeff Butts reads a headline of such ill-conceived nonsense, he cringes in fear of an angel losing her wings or a kitten dying.
Intel: Qualcomm's iPhone Ban Request is a Ploy to Capture the Entire Mobile Modem Chip Market
Intel submitted a filing with the U.S. International Trade Commission saying Qualcomm’s request to ban iPhone imports is bad for the smartphone market, and goes on to say it’s just a ploy to drive competing mobile device chip makers out of the market.
That Time Steve Jobs Said It's Good to Have an Enemy
Remember the good ol’ days when Apple was an underdog fighting the Wintel hegemony? OK, they weren’t necessarily “good,” but they were fun. It’s good to have an enemy, after all. That’s what Steve Jobs believed, as noted by a wonderful account from Ken Segall about why Macs have never had “Intel Inside” branding on them. In Apple’s early days, Steve Jobs made IBM the enemy. As Mr. Segall put it, the massive success of Intel’s own “Intel Inside” ad campaign made it easy for Apple of the late 1990s to make the entire PC platform the enemy. Having that enemy keeps employees and fans alike focused on the company and the platform (in this case), a dream scenario for the company. Steve Jobs was an expert at stoking those fires, and then reversing course and embracing the enemy as a long lost—and necessary—friend. If you love Apple lore, go read this story ASAP. It’s terrific.
High Sierra Firmware Points to Skylake Xeons, Touch ID for iMac Pro
The High Sierra firmware also indicates support for Intel’s “Basin Falls” processors, which are high-end desktop CPUs that could power future non-Pro iMacs and Mac minis.
Apple’s 2017 iPhones Won’t Have Gigabit Download Speeds, and it Won’t Matter to Most Customers
The news is seen as a setback for Apple, but it will be little more than a blip in the iPhone’s overall trajectory.
Why Apple Will Be Using Xeon CPUs in This Fall's "Pro" iMac
Recently, we learned that Apple may be seriously considering the use of a Xeon CPU in its so-called “server-grade” iMac planned for later this year. There are good technical reasons why the use of the Xeon has entered the discussion in what has traditionally been considered a consumer iMac—in contrast to the Mac Pro which has had Xeons all along. John explains.
Apple gets the Upper Hand on Qualcomm Thanks to Intel's CDMA Chips
Now that Intel is making cell phone radio chips that support CDMA as well as GSM, Apple can source more than just Qualcomm for CDMA-compatible iPhones. That doesn’t, however, mean Qualcomm is about to lose its Apple contract. Instead, Apple has two suppliers it can rely on.
Apple Working on Custom Mac Chips to Cut Reliance on Intel
Apple is reportedly working to scale back its reliance on Intel for MacBook and MacBook Pro chips by designing its own ARM-based processor. The Apple-designed chip will handle low power functions such as Power Nap, and could be a step towards abandoning Intel at some point in the future.
Don't Count on Kaby Lake Processors in the New MacBook Pro
With Intel’s Kaby Lake processors shipping and the MacBook Pro woefully overdue for a refresh, Apple could skip over Skylake and roll out new laptops with the latest chips—except that isn’t going to happen. Instead, Apple will most likely retire the aging Haswell chips it currently uses and finally move on to Skylake, and the really significant processor change won’t come until 2018 with Cannonlake.
Intel Could Vie for Apple's Chip Business with New ARM License
Apple might have a new source for manufacturing the company’s Ax line of ARM processors: Intel. Bloomberg reported that Intel has licensed the right to make ARM processors, which is an interesting development for both Apple and Intel.