John provides a basic introduction to the coming 5G wireless technology for the curious iPhone user.
iTunes LP Demise Doesn't Mean Apple is Done Selling Music
Apple is reportedly discontinuing iTunes LP, but that doesn’t mean digital song and album purchases are going away.
What Would it Be Like to Go Back to macOS Snow Leopard?
Some have fond remembrances of the halcyon days of Mac OS X Snow Leopard. But what would it really be like to go back to this venerable OS?
Apple Shareholder Meeting Highlights: No Special Dividend, Health Care Opportunity, and No Apple Park Tours
The biggest news from the event was an indication Apple would not give shareholders a special dividend.
Bryan Fuller Leaving Amazing Stories Could be a Red Flag for Apple Music
Amazing Stories executive producer Bryan Fuller has left the Apple Music original series over creative differences. The big question is this a problem with Apple or Fuller?
How the New, High-End iMac Pro Utilizes Those 18 Cores
The new iMac Pro supports up to 18 cores. Just how can modern apps exploit all that power?
iOS 11.3: Understanding iPhone Battery Management
Apple’s promised new iPhone battery performance management features are in iOS 11.3 developer beta 2. Here’s what you can expect when your iPhone battery starts wearing out.
Apple's Record Quarter Includes Mixed Results, But iPhone X Performance Will Wow Wall Street
The reality is that Apple’s overall numbers included a mix of good and bad things, but it’s Apple’s iPhone X performance that will woo Wall Street when the markets open Friday.
iPhone X: Get Ready for Much More Like It From Now On
There have been questions about the success of the iPhone X and what that means for the future iPhone product mix. Now we can see the way forward.
Tech Spec Showdown: Apple HomePod vs Amazon Echo vs Google Home
Apple HomePod, Amazon Echo, and Google Home can all stream music, but how do they stack up against each other?
iPhone X Sales Suck, or Not, and Only Apple Knows for Sure
iPhone X sales are either horrible or great, depending on who you ask, and supply chain sources aren’t helping sort that out.
Apple Reportedly Working on 3 Macs with Custom Apple Co-Processors for 2018
This delicious tidbit comes buried deep in an excellent Bloomberg article from Mark Gurman describing Apple’s entrenched efforts to build a powerful chipmaking business.
WeChat Takes the Platform Battle Straight to Apple and Google with WeChat Mini Apps
The company launched WeChat mini apps, a catalog of more than 580,000 apps that run directly inside the WeChat messaging app, bypassing Apple’s App Store and Google Play entirely.
iPhone X Will Be Discontinued, but not Because It's a Market Failure
There’s a report out saying the iPhone X has been a disappointment for Apple and is being discontinued this summer. Here’s why that report is off base.
Apple Commits $350 Billion to U.S. Economy Over 5 Years, a Mix Of New and Existing Plans and Taxes
In a long press release, the company said increased investment, existing plans, and a one-time tax would add up to a $350 billion contribution to the nation’s economy.
Post CES 2018 Update on the State of 4K/UHD HDR Formats
The 4K/UHD HDR standards are in place, and Apple TV 4K honors the most important ones. But there are a few wrinkles to be aware of.
Good News from CES 2018: It's Safe to Buy a 4K/UHD TV
LAS VEGAS – The technology of Ultra High Definition has finally reached a stable point in time, and TVs bought now won’t be obsolete any time soon.
Apple Hands Over China iCloud Operations to State-Owned Company, Warns Users that Terms Will Change
Apple also said that it, “has strong data-privacy and security protections in place and no backdoors will be created into any of our systems.”
FBI Director Renews Calls for Magical Encryption Bypass, Doesn't Believe Experts Who Call It Impossible
Citing more than 7,700 locked devices the FBI can’t get into, Director Christopher Wray said he doesn’t believe experts who claim you can’t weaken encryption without putting everyone at risk.
Intel Security Issue Engulfs Apple, Microsoft, Linux—Intel Claims Other Processors Also Affected
A security issue building behind the scenes for weeks has bubbled to the surface, and could lead to performance hits on Macs, Windows PCs, and Linux devices.