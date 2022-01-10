First iPhone Announced on January 9, 2007 – 15 Years Ago

The iPhone was originally announced on January 9, 2007. Fifteen years ago, Steve Jobs took the stage and said “every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything …” He wasn’t wrong!

Steve Jobs Announces First iPhone January 9, 2007

That day, Mr. Jobs famously told Macworld Expo that Apple was launching “three revolutionary products…” a “widescreen iPod with touch controls…a revolutionary new phone,” and “a breakthrough internet communicator.” He asked the audience at the Moscone Center: “are you getting it yet?” The three products, of course, came in one – the original iPhone. That presentation lasted 80 minutes in total. The excitement in the crowd is pretty amazing to watch back!

Six Month Wait

The first iPhone was 3.5-inches in size and ran OS X. As well as a display with 480×320 resolution, there was a physical home button, and a 2MP rear-facing camera, a headphone jack, a 30-pin dock connector, and users could up to 16GB of storage. At first, the iPhone was only available in the U.S. on the AT&T network. People didn’t get the device in their hands for over six months though. The iPhone first went on sale on June 29, 2007, a delay that would never work today! According to various, including from AppleInsider, over two billion have been shipped since.