Captains of Industry – TMO Daily Observations 2022-11-29
Elon Musk has decided to pick a fight with Apple. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts and Ken talk over the Twitter Owner and CEO’s trollish behavior. Plus – Disney CEO Bob Iger addresses talk of Apple acquiring Disney, and Tim Cook’s post-Thanksgiving visit with victims of the Hingham Apple Store crash.
Sponsors
Zocdoc is a FREE app that shows you doctors who are patient-reviewed, take your insurance and are available when you need them. Go to Zocdoc.com/TDO and download the Zocdoc app for free.