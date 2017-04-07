Apple is entering into the business of medicine, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet explore the ramifications of this momentous development. They also discuss whether or not the Vero social network is viable, as well as Cellebrite’s claim that it can open up most iOS devices.
Apple Hires Michael Abbot, former Twitter VP of Engineering
Apple has reportedly hired Michael Abbott, former vice president of engineering for Twitter and venture capitalist.
Looking for a Mac App to Replace Twitter's Client? Here are Your Two Choices
Twitter is dropping support for its native Mac app, so we went on the hunt for modern alternatives. Turns out you have two choices.
Goodbye Twitter Mac App, HomePod Blind Sound Test - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-19
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at the options now that Twitter has announced its Mac client is no more. They also offer up their thoughts on David Pogue’s HomePod sound quality blind test.
PSA: Twitterrific 5 for the Mac is 60% Off at $7.99
If you’re on the hunt for a new Twitter client app now that the official Mac app has been killed off, The Iconfactory has a deal they’re hoping you can’t pass up. Twitterrific 5 is on sale for US$7.99 instead of its usual $19.99. The recently reintroduced Mac Twitter client app supports multiple accounts, sharing posts through other services, threaded conversations, color-coded tweets, timeline syncing with the iOS version, and more. It’s a great to see Twitterrific back on the Mac now that Twitter has decided it’s a platform they aren’t natively supporting.
Twitter Kills Mac Client
In a tweet from @TwitterSupport, the company said Twitter for Mac is no longer available for download starting now, and that it will not supported at all in 30 days, and Bryan Chaffin is cranky as heck about it.
Can Social Media Be Humane, Smartwatch Diabetes Detection, and Nice Apple Content - ACM 448
Can social media be “humane,” or is the push for addictive platforms just par for the course? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss The Center for Humane Technology’s push for reform. They also talk about Cardiogram’s ability to detect diabetes from Apple Watch activity data, and they talk about Apple’s penchant for avoiding dark and edgy content.
How to Secure Your Twitter Privacy Settings
Twitter’s privacy settings are a bit less comprehensive than Facebook, but also easier to find.
How to Deauthorize Twitter Apps From Your Account
Social media apps like Twitter often let third-party apps connect to your account. But what happens if you stop using the app?
Twitter Adds Support for Threads with 'Add Another Tweet' Button
A Twitter thread is when someone posts a series of connected posts, something folks have been doing on their own for some time.
Social Media Firms Should Try Evolving Like Apple, not Lemmings
LONDON – Instead of evolving like Apple, why do social media firms seem to insist on constantly changing their products?
Twitter's New 280 Characters, iPhone X Animoji - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-08
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Twitter bumping tweet length up from 140 characters to 280, plus they get a little philosophical about Animoji.
Twitterific 5, DIY Surround Sound for Your Mac - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-10
Jeff Butts and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to welcome Twitterific back to the Mac, and learn how to use those extra speakers you have stashed away to make a surround sound system.
Twitterific for the Mac is Back with Themes, Syncing, More
Twitterific was once one of the most popular Twitter clients on the Mac, but fell off the map a few years ago. Now it’s back as Twitterific 5 with a modern interface, support for multiple accounts, timeline syncing, and more.
Apple CEO Tim Cook Barnstorms France, Tweets from Normandy War Cemetery
In Bryan Chaffin’s mind, there is little doubt that Tim Cook’s recent spate of publicity photos in Iowa, Austin—and now France—are part of a coordinated effort to raise his profile.
Tim Cook Offers Thoughts for Sailors Lost on USS John S. McCain, and Those Who Serve
While the search continues, the remains of some of those sailors were reported found Tuesday morning.
Privacy: Twitter Giveth and Taketh Away
Twitter has updated its privacy policy and tools, but it isn’t necessarily for the better. Jeff Butts finds some things to like about the changes, but the social media network ditching Do Not Track and beginning to share more of your data is a recipe for trouble.
Twitter Really Wants to be Your TV Source, Gets 12 New Live Streaming Content Deals
Twitter is moving aggressively into streaming video with 12 just announced new content deals, including Bloomberg and the MLB. The deals will bring original video exclusively to Twitter in the form of live shows covering sports, fashion, news, and more.
Social Media Privacy Settlement, Apple's Clips App - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-07
The big social media networks settled a lawsuit over taking our phone’s contacts without our knowledge, but it isn’t costing them much. Bryan Chaffin joins Jeff Gamet to look at the settlement and companies stepping into our privacy, plus they talk about Apple’s new Clips app.