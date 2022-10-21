Official Google Pixel Twitter Account Takes Potshots at Apple from an iPhone

Be careful what you post on Twitter they say, as one Google Pixel employee wanting to take jabs at Apple may be learning that the hard way.

A new report suggests that a Google Pixel employee tweeted jabs at Apple from none other than an iPhone, in a tweet that has since been corrected.

Google Pixel Takes Shots at Apple . . . from an iPhone

In a report from 9to5Mac, Ian Zelbo shared a photo that the official Google Pixel account tweeted to Tim Cook in response to a #takenote tweet. According to the report, Apple took a fair amount of criticism to the hashtag, as it first saw use by NBA team the Utah Jazz. Wanting to play into the matter, Google’s official Pixel account took the opportunity to have a bit of fun at Apple and CEO Tim Cook’s expense.

According to the Tweet,

Hmmm ok, I See You. @NBA fans… #TeamPixel is here get you closer to your favorite team – tell us yours and we might be able to make your NBA Tip-Off even better.

However, Zelbo points out that the tweet came from none other than an iPhone. The tweet saw removal once users took notice, though Google posted it again from a web browser.

Mistakes happen, it’s a part of being human. While this instance is particularly funny because the Google employee used its competitors device to mock its competitor, it’s always best to double check before posting something to the internet. No, really. Really double-check your stuff.

Watching Google go back and forth with Apple is nothing new. At the top of September, Samsung ran a promotion mocking the “improvements” of the iPhone 14. Samsung, being no stranger to mocking Apple, also released a web-app allowing iOS users to try about Android on their devices. What makes Apple and Samsung taking jabs at each other particularly amusing is that Apple buys display panels from Samsung. This relationship may even extend to Apple’s new AR/MR headset.

Of course, Apple is no stranger to taking its own potshots, as the top of August saw Apple releasing a video helping users switch from Android to iPhone.

What do you think about this situation on Twitter? Let us know in the comments.