Our popular culture carries with it themes, pseudo-science, and technical fears. Woe to any company whose product missteps into that quagmire.
Here's Why I'm Tired of Saying 'Hey Siri'
Saying “Hey Siri” is an awkward way to invoke Apple’s voice assistant platform. It’s time to drop the “Hey” and make talking to Siri feel more natural, like Amazon’s Alexa.
PSA: Treasury Dept. Issues Alert for Scams Demanding iTunes Cards for 'Back Taxes'
While many reading this article might think no one could fall for that, the Treasury Department reported more than $54 million has already been lost to the scam.
PSA: MoviePass App Tracks Where You Drive Before and After Movies
MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe is super proud of how his company’s app is collecting data about you.
Watching Video on iPhone: You're Holding it Wrong
David Pogue has made an interesting observation about how millennials are watching videos on their smartphones.
iPad Rethought. My iPhone X is My New Second Screen
John used to always have his 12.9-inch iPad Pro in his lap while watching TV, but no more. His iPhone X has replaced it.
Apple Forced to Host Encryption Keys for Chinese iCloud users on Chinese Servers
It’s the first time Apple has not hosted those keys outside the U.S., and while Apple says those keys are in a secure location and remain under Apple’s control, it’s a slippery slope.
Google Brings Its 'ARCore' to 100 Million Android Devices
This is essentially Google’s answer to Apple’s ARKit, and Bryan Chaffin can’t help but think it illustrates Apple’s advantage and Google’s disadvantages in the smartphone business.
Family Robot Companions Are Evolving Fast, Will Soon Be Common
John just interviewed a company that’s making a family robot companion, and he sees the future more clearly than ever.
Twitter Kills Mac Client
In a tweet from @TwitterSupport, the company said Twitter for Mac is no longer available for download starting now, and that it will not supported at all in 30 days, and Bryan Chaffin is cranky as heck about it.
A Geeky Musician's First Weekend with HomePod
Dave Hamilton, self-professed musician and geek, takes us through his first weekend with HomePod, dissecting what it means to him, and what that might (or might not!) mean to you.
Apple's Product Line is Complex. And it's Perfect
Some might insist that Apple’s product line has become bloated. Actually, it’s perfect.
RIP John Perry Barlow, Internet Pioneer, Deadhead, Poet, and Psychonaut
John Perry Barlow passed away in his sleep on Tuesday at the age of 70. I would venture to say that most people reading this have had their lives touched by Barlow in one way or another, though it’s quite possible most of you don’t even recognize his name. His life is so much more than just the sum of its parts, and each of those parts would be a lifetime accomplishment for most of us.
These Former Facebook, Google, and Apple Employees Want to Curb Technology Addiction
They’ve formed an organization called The Center for Humane Technology, a lobbying and education outreach effort designed to affect change in technology.
U.S. Banks Halt Bitcoin Purchases with Credit Cards, China Plans to Block Foreign Exchanges
Chinese regulators announced plans to block access to foreign exchanges via the Great Firewall, and three major U.S. banks announced a halt to cryptocurrency purchases using their credit cards.
What We're Learning From the Army's Fitbit Affair
We’ve read the alarming story about how the Army’s Fitbit users can have their location and activities revealed. What’s the takeaway?
Apple’s HomePod Public Beta Starts February 9th, and That’s OK
If HomePod were released by Google, I think they would explicitly state that many of its features are available “in beta” and let customers know that they expect problems to occur, but that’s generally not been Apple’s way of operating. Apple prefers to communicate confidence and consistency, which means they often wait to roll out new features until they get the foundational platform stable.
8 Great iPad Launch Memories and 4 Reasons Why Apple Needs A New Steve Jobs
Bella Bongiorno tweeted eight memories from creating the iPad, and four of those memories were stark reminders of just how important Steve Jobs’s penchant for detail was to making Apple’s products great.
Apple Seemingly Kills macOS Server, Deprecates Many Essential Services
This is yet another blow for those, particularly small businesses, that were relying on Apple for Enterprise/IT services.
Apple Retail Store Experience Hardly Needs Fixing
A bitter complaint about the Apple retail store notwithstanding, there’s no better place to experience Apple, its products and service.