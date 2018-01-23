Twitter Kills Mac Client

· · Editorial

Muting Twitter

In a tweet from @TwitterSupport, the company said Twitter for Mac is no longer available for download starting now, and that it will not supported at all in 30 days, and Bryan Chaffin is cranky as heck about it.

RIP John Perry Barlow, Internet Pioneer, Deadhead, Poet, and Psychonaut

· · Editorial

John Perry Barlow passed away in his sleep on Tuesday at the age of 70. I would venture to say that most people reading this have had their lives touched by Barlow in one way or another, though it’s quite possible most of you don’t even recognize his name. His life is so much more than just the sum of its parts, and each of those parts would be a lifetime accomplishment for most of us.

Apple’s HomePod Public Beta Starts February 9th, and That’s OK

· · Editorial

HomePod with Beta Test Logo

If HomePod were released by Google, I think they would explicitly state that many of its features are available “in beta” and let customers know that they expect problems to occur, but that’s generally not been Apple’s way of operating. Apple prefers to communicate confidence and consistency, which means they often wait to roll out new features until they get the foundational platform stable.