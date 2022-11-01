Apple TV+ to Raise Prices: Is the Streaming Service Still Worth Your Money?

Apple has confirmed it will raise prices of Apple TV+ starting Dec. 1. With that, we’re going to take a look at whether Apple TV+ is still worth your money.

Considering the host of content available on Apple TV+, there are many factors to consider when determining if the new $6.99 per month is worth the price of admission.

Apple TV+ to Raise Prices: Is the Streaming Service Still Worth it?

While reports were circulating that Apple was looking to raise the price of its streaming service, those that already subscribe have more than likely received this email:

Additionally, Deadline reports that the yearly subscription will jump from $49.99 to $69.99 as well. With the streaming service announcing that it will be raising prices, today we’re going to look at what this price increase means for subscribers.

Is the streaming service still worth your money? I would argue yes, but with a catch.

Content Across Streaming Services

First, when it comes to Apple TV+, the streaming service is looking more and more into the world of sports. Those that watch said sports will have to determine for themselves whether or not Apple TV+ is worth their money. As someone who only passively enjoys them, my argument is not factoring Apple’s new sports additions into the equation.

Apple has announced that Apple TV+ will now cost an additional $2, bringing the total to $6.99 per month. While certainly not expensive, this news may shock some subscribers or audiences who are already under the belief that Apple TV+ is short on content. While these complaints seem to be dying down, they may likely bubble up again with the new price increase.

However, I would argue that Apple TV+ isn’t short on content, but it potentially could be short on familiar content. Considering the service focuses primarily on Apple Original Films and Series, audiences aren’t likely to find their favorite familiar shows on the streaming service. However, audiences are likely to find new favorite shows in thanks to the streaming service.

Looking Across Generations, Advertising and Raising Price

Of course, this is also just concerning content that is meant for adults. When it comes to family and children programming, it seems like Apple is doing a fantastic job with this market. Announcing a host of family content back in August, those with children, or those that enjoy children’s programming, are sure to find a lot of great reasons to keep Apple TV+ around.

While I would argue that content isn’t a problem for the streaming service, the fact that Apple is looking more toward advertising on TV+ potentially is. According to reports back in the middle of October, Apple TV+ is holding “exploratory discussions” with several media agencies.

Now, Apple TV+ adding a free-subscription that is supported by ads could only be a good thing. Giving users a chance to access Apple TV+ content for the price of watching advertising is a smart move. However, Apple raising prices and then forcing advertising within the paid model seems like a disastrous move. Though this seems rather unlikely, currently, nothing is off the table concerning advertising.

Of course, Apple TV+ already has ads with its programming to some extent. However, this is for its own programming, which I don’t think is an issue. Also, remember that I’m not talking about sports in this editorial, so Friday Night Baseball having advertising is an argument for another day. (It’s the MLB’s advertising.) Some have strong opinions about Apple advertising its own programming, and I can see why, to an extent. However, I don’t really see this as a dealbreaker. The ads are rather easy to skip, and since Apple focuses heavily on original programming, those that don’t write about it can know what’s arriving soon.

Looking to Other Streaming Services

For now, I think Apple raising the price of TV+ isn’t a big deal. For $6.99 a month, there’s a ton of content that makes the price justifiable. Of course, those with families, or for those that really appreciate children’s programming, the $6.99 a month is practically a bargain. However, what Apple does concerning advertising is the big question. Seeing ads on top of paying $6.99 a month is simply asking too much from audiences. Again, it is unlikely that this is the way things go, but always anticipate the worst, so I’m told.

Additionally, while I do believe that there is plenty of content on Apple TV+, I’m not sure just how much higher Apple could raise the price before it’s no longer worth it. With what is currently available on Apple TV+, I think $8.99 or even $9.99 may be too much for the streaming service.

One last thing to consider is the price of other streaming services. Considering Netflix just made it’s ad-supported subscription tier the same price as the new Apple TV+ price, this may ultimately spell trouble for Cupertino. While I personally enjoy Apple TV+ more than Netflix, Apple simply isn’t able to keep up with Netflix’s incredibly large library. At least, not yet.

To further complicate things, the cheapest Disney+ subscription is only a dollar more than Apple TV+, and that nets audiences access to the Disney IP behemoth. Going to the $13.99 subscription, streamers can bundle Hulu and ESPN+ alongside Disney+. Considering subscribing to multiple services is rather popular, it seems like more bang for an audiences’ buck to pair Netflix with the Disney+ combo. Ultimately, this could be a real problem for Apple, and something that should be considered: what would you pair with Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is Worth the Price, for Now

Right now, I believe Apple TV+ is still worth the price of admission. Audiences that are willing to take a chance on almost entirely original programming are going to find a lot to enjoy on Apple TV+. Of course, sports fans can make their own decisions as to whether or not Friday Night Baseball or Major League Soccer is worth it for them. For families, I would still argue that Apple TV+ is a sure-fire win. However, I can also see my answer shifting should Apple TV+ go through with advertising on a paid-subscription tier. I just don’t think Apple has the content for that . . . yet.

Ultimately, I think it comes down to what Apple plans to do with advertising on TV+, if anything. For $6.99 per month, audiences are still getting access to a wealth of great content.

What do you think? Do you think the new price of Apple TV+ is worth it? Let us know in the comments.