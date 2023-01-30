Virtual Assistant Issues and How/Why to Mastodon – TMO Daily Observations 2023-01-30

T.D.O.O.G. Jeff Gamet has a bone to pick with the likes of Siri and Alexa. Basically, he thinks they should be better. He joins Ken to talk about how and why. Plus – Ken has questions about Mastodon. Jeff has answers.

