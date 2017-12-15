Our popular culture carries with it themes, pseudo-science, and technical fears. Woe to any company whose product missteps into that quagmire.
Alexa is Laughing at You and it's Creepy AF
The idea of having a voice assistant device in your home is already creepy for some people, and now it’s even worse because Amazon’s Alexa is spontaneously laughing.
Alexa's Creepy Laugh, Dropping Siri's 'Hey' - TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-08
John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to offer their take on Amazon Alexa’s creepy laughing bug, plus they weigh in on Jeff’s idea that it’s time to drop “Hey” from “Hey Siri.”
Here's Why I'm Tired of Saying 'Hey Siri'
Saying “Hey Siri” is an awkward way to invoke Apple’s voice assistant platform. It’s time to drop the “Hey” and make talking to Siri feel more natural, like Amazon’s Alexa.
Paper Airplanes, Creepy Movie App Tracking, Voice Assistant Wars - ACM 452
In this episode, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet geek out on paper airplanes, or more properly, powered paper airplanes! They also talk about MoviePass location tracking and the voice assistant wars (spoiler, not all home voice assistants are equal).
How to Listen to a Rain Storm on Your HomePod
Want to listen to a gentle rain storm on your HomePod or Amazon Echo to help you relax? It’s easy if you know what to say.
The Path Siri is Taking Towards Human Intelligence. Or Not
Computers are good a generating speech, parsing human speech and minimally translating text. But when will it feel like there’s genuine, human intelligence on the computer’s part?
Study Shows Consumers don't Use Smart Speaker Voice Control for Much
Loup Ventures just released a survey on smart speaker owners and it has two interesting points: HomePod is already gaining marketshare, and people don’t use their smart speakers for very smart stuff.
How We Use Smart Speakers, the Future of Companion Robots - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-23
Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at a survey showing how consumer use their smart speakers, plus they talk about the future of companion robots.
Spotify May Turn to Hardware to Solve Its Platform Problem
Spotify appears to be turning to hardware to solve what Bryan Chaffin calls the Spotify platform problem, and it may be turning to hardware to solve it.
Inside Apple's Shareholder Meeting, Profiling Hypocrisy, and HomePod Isn't a Wiretap - ACM 449
Bryan and Jeff go inside Apple’s annual shareholder meeting, and talk about the things that seemed to get Tim Cook excited. A listener also calls them out for being hypocrites on ad profiling, and they talk about how Apple’s new HomePod isn’t a home wiretap.
Apple HomePod vs Amazon Echo vs Google Home Voice Control Showdown
How does Apple’s HomePod Siri voice control stack up? We pitted it against Alexa on an Amazon Echo and Google Assistant on a Google Home, and you might be surprised how they compare.
Amazon's Alexa Super Bowl Ad is the Voice Assistant I Want
Amazon is hyping its Alexa voice assistant in a new ad to air during Super Bowl LII this weekend after teasing that new voices may be coming. Turns out they’re celebrities filling in to “help out.” Regardless of what you think of Amazon’s efforts in the voice control space, it’s a pretty funny commercial—and I kind of wish this is how my Echo really worked.
HomePod and Streaming Music Services, Mac App Store 64-bit App Deadline - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-29
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at HomePod’s streaming music service options, plus they explain what Apple’s looming 64-bit app deadline means.
OSX/MaMi Malware, CES 2018 Trends from the Outside - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-16
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to shed some light on the OSX/MaMi malware threat for the Mac, plus they share their perspective from the outside on CES 2018 trends.
Alexa Mania at CES Has Observers Questioning Apple's Approach
In post-CES analysis, a theme has emerged. Is Apple losing consumer presence of mind in consumer electronics, or is it all just a mirage?
CES - Polk Intros Command Bar Sound Bar with Alexa, 4K TV Support
LAS VEGAS – Polk is giving Amazon’s Alexa a face lift—er, voice lift—with its Command Bar. The sound bar packs in an array of speakers for sound that nicely filled the large presentation space where we got our fist look, plus it includes a wireless subwoofer and, of course, integrated Alexa support. It also includes Polk Voice Adjust technology that makes it easier to hear dialog. The Command Bar packs in dual 4K HDMI 2.0b HDMI inputs, optical input for TV audio, HDMI (ARC) output, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a USB port for Fire TV, and a far field microphone array for Alexa voice control. You can pre-order one for US$299.95 starting April 1, 2018, in the United States and Canada, and in other countries later in the year.
CES 2018 and Voice Appliances, Cool Product Finds - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-10
Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun join Jeff Gamet at CES 2018 in Las Vegas to talk about voice control devices’ strong presence at the event, plus they share more cool products they’ve found.
CES - Schlage Smart Locks with HomeKit and Alexa Support
LAS VEGAS – Schlage showed off their smart deadbolt locks at CES 2018 with HomeKit and Alexa support to Jeff Gamet. Coming soon: Google Home support. Check out TMO’s video interview.
Samsung Ready to Jump into the Smart Speaker Market with HomePod Competitor
Samsung is all about innovation, so the company is hard a work on its own HomePod-like smart speaker. The electronics maker expects to release its product some time in the first half of 2018.