Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet dive back into smarthome tech, with a focus on using smart light switches instead of smart light bulbs. This includes Jeff’s recommendation for a smart light switch. They also discuss digital IDs and the perils and promise they offer.

Smart Bulbs vs. Smart Light Switches, Digital IDs, Jeff Gamet

5:06 PM Sep. 13th, 2021 | 00:44:35

Sources referenced in this episode:

