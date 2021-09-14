Adrian Weckler joins Charlotte Henry to discuss his experience using Ray-Ban Stories/Facebook glasses. They are creepy but are they also useful for content creation and consumption.

Facebook Glasses - Creepy or Great for Content Creation and Consumption?

9:41 AM Sep. 14th, 2021 | 00:34:47

