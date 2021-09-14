Adrian Weckler joins Charlotte Henry to discuss his experience using Ray-Ban Stories/Facebook glasses. They are creepy but are they also useful for content creation and consumption.
Download: MP3 Version
Facebook Glasses - Creepy or Great for Content Creation and Consumption?
Adrian Weckler joins Charlotte Henry to discuss his experience using Ray-Ban Stories/Facebook glasses. They are creepy but are they also useful for content creation and consumption.
- Facebook And Ray-Ban Released Some Camera Glasses and Everyone is Freaking Out
- Facebook’s new smart glasses can quietly photograph or video people (Irish Independent)
- Apple Music Going Lossless, but Will Anyone Really Notice? — Media+
- Adrian Weckler on Twitter
- Charlotte Henry on Twitter
- Please do take part in our listener survey
One Comment Add a comment
Hey I am Robert James From Nadra Card Centre. We provide Online Nadra Card Centre services
https://nadracardcentre.co.uk/