Can Social Media Be Humane, Smartwatch Diabetes Detection, and Nice Apple Content - ACM 448

· · Apple Context Machine Podcast

Apple Context Machine Logo

Can social media be “humane,” or is the push for addictive platforms just par for the course? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss The Center for Humane Technology’s push for reform. They also talk about Cardiogram’s ability to detect diabetes from Apple Watch activity data, and they talk about Apple’s penchant for avoiding dark and edgy content.

DOJ/SEC Investigate Throttlegate, Facebook Google Doom, New Macs in 2018 - ACM 447

· · Apple Context Machine Podcast

Apple Context Machine Logo

The DOJ and the SEC are investigating Apple’s Throttlegate controversy, and Bryan and Jeff think it won’t go well for Apple. They also talk about Facebook, Google, and social media, and recent comments from philanthropist and political activist George Soros predicting their demise. They close the show with the implications of rumors that say Apple has three Macs coming out this year with Apple coprocessors.

Apple’s Battery PR Disaster, Social Media’s Negative Impact, and the Importance of Animoji – ACM 443

· · Apple Context Machine Podcast

Apple Context Machine Logo

The boys are fuming over Apple’s self-induced iPhone battery fiasco, and argue the company will lose lawsuits over the issue, whether or not they lose in court. They also discuss Chamath Palihapitiya’s argument that social media is ripping society apart. They cap the show with an in-depth discussion on why Animoji is important, and how Apple is turning iMessage into a hybrid social media platform.

Former Facebook Exec Says Social Media Is Ripping Society Apart

· · Cool Stuff Found

Chamath Palihapitiya is a venture capitalist and the co-owner of NBA basketball team The Golden State Warriors. Oh, and he  was a top executive at Facebook. And that makes his thoughts on social media salient, because he thinks social media is “ripping society apart.” He argues that Facebook and other forms of social media are little more than dopamine-producing machines that have profoundly negative effects on people and society. I recommend this as a must-watch. He also did an interview on CNBC on the topic earlier in December, where he also talked about cryptocurrency.