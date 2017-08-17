Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Facebook is really tracking you, and they respond to listener comments on Jeff’s idea that it’s time to drop “Hey” from “Hey Siri.”
Apple Enters Medicine, Vero Viability, Cellebrite Insecurity - ACM 451
Apple is entering into the business of medicine, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet explore the ramifications of this momentous development. They also discuss whether or not the Vero social network is viable, as well as Cellebrite’s claim that it can open up most iOS devices.
The Spotify Platform Problem, Tim Cook Insights, and Apple TV Gaming - ACM 450
Bryan and Jeff talk about the Spotify Platform problem and the problems facing any independent music streaming service. They also talk about the things they learned from Tim Cook’s interview with Fast Company, and whether or not Apple is signaling a bigger play in Apple TV gaming.
Inside Apple's Shareholder Meeting, Profiling Hypocrisy, and HomePod Isn't a Wiretap - ACM 449
Bryan and Jeff go inside Apple’s annual shareholder meeting, and talk about the things that seemed to get Tim Cook excited. A listener also calls them out for being hypocrites on ad profiling, and they talk about how Apple’s new HomePod isn’t a home wiretap.
Can Social Media Be Humane, Smartwatch Diabetes Detection, and Nice Apple Content - ACM 448
Can social media be “humane,” or is the push for addictive platforms just par for the course? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss The Center for Humane Technology’s push for reform. They also talk about Cardiogram’s ability to detect diabetes from Apple Watch activity data, and they talk about Apple’s penchant for avoiding dark and edgy content.
DOJ/SEC Investigate Throttlegate, Facebook Google Doom, New Macs in 2018 - ACM 447
The DOJ and the SEC are investigating Apple’s Throttlegate controversy, and Bryan and Jeff think it won’t go well for Apple. They also talk about Facebook, Google, and social media, and recent comments from philanthropist and political activist George Soros predicting their demise. They close the show with the implications of rumors that say Apple has three Macs coming out this year with Apple coprocessors.
How to Take Control of Your Facebook Privacy Settings
Note that Facebook changes these privacy settings from time to time, so check back once a month or so.
How to Deauthorize Facebook Apps From Your Account
There are plenty of other settings to check out. This lets you have a bit more control over your accounts.
Former Facebook Exec Says Social Media Is Ripping Society Apart
Chamath Palihapitiya is a venture capitalist and the co-owner of NBA basketball team The Golden State Warriors. Oh, and he was a top executive at Facebook. And that makes his thoughts on social media salient, because he thinks social media is “ripping society apart.” He argues that Facebook and other forms of social media are little more than dopamine-producing machines that have profoundly negative effects on people and society. I recommend this as a must-watch. He also did an interview on CNBC on the topic earlier in December, where he also talked about cryptocurrency.
Apple Admits Video Platform Defeat to YouTube
By launching another YouTube channel, Apple is admitting it is still behind in the video game.
Ajit Pai and the FCC Will Dismantle Net Neutrality, Damage Internet, Speech and Commerce
In a feat of willful ignorance or outright deceit, Mr. Pai believes that free market competition can keep the Internet open when there is no competition.
Social Media Firms Should Try Evolving Like Apple, not Lemmings
LONDON – Instead of evolving like Apple, why do social media firms seem to insist on constantly changing their products?
Facebook Isn't Spying Though Our Smartphone Mics for Targeted Ads
People are flipping out over claims Facebook uses our iPhone mics to spy on us for ads, and they’re wrong.
Facebook and Smartphone Spying, Bryan's iPhone 8 and iPhone X Price Theory - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-30
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to shed some light on reports that Facebook uses our smartphone cameras to spy on us for targeted ads, plus the look at the iPhone 8’s role in making the iPhone X price tag more palatable.
A New, Unforeseen Threat to Apple Appears
It used to be that in a fairly low-noise tech community, Apple’s quality products were greatly appreciated. That tradition seems under attack by new social forces.
What You Need to Know about the iOS Camera Access Privacy Loophole
Felix Krause detailed how granting permission to an app to use your camera allows that app to take photographs or videos of you without your knowledge.
Silo Demonstrates Spam-Free and Ad-free Social Networking
It’s providing a great service to professionals, while sparing them the agony of wading through banner, pop-up, or any other kind of advertisements or spammers.
We Are the Surveillance State
For years, civil libertarians have fretted and worried about the eyes of the state encroaching on our privacy, but it turns out that we, the people, have opted to surveil ourselves.