Paper Airplanes, Creepy Movie App Tracking, Voice Assistant Wars – ACM 452 In this episode, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet geek out on paper airplanes, or more properly, powered paper airplanes! They also talk about MoviePass location tracking and the voice assistant wars (spoiler, not all home voice assistants are equal).

Apple Enters Medicine, Vero Viability, Cellebrite Insecurity – ACM 451 Apple is entering into the business of medicine, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet explore the ramifications of this momentous development. They also discuss whether or not the Vero social network is viable, as well as Cellebrite's claim that it can open up most iOS devices.

The Spotify Platform Problem, Tim Cook Insights, and Apple TV Gaming – ACM 450 Bryan and Jeff talk about the Spotify Platform problem and the problems facing any independent music streaming service. They also talk about the things they learned from Tim Cook's interview with Fast Company, and whether or not Apple is signaling a bigger play in Apple TV gaming.

Inside Apple’s Shareholder Meeting, Profiling Hypocrisy, and HomePod Isn’t a Wiretap – ACM 449 Bryan and Jeff go inside Apple's annual shareholder meeting, and talk about the things that seemed to get Tim Cook excited. A listener also calls them out for being hypocrites on ad profiling, and they talk about how Apple's new HomePod isn't a home wiretap.

Can Social Media Be Humane, Smartwatch Diabetes Detection, and Nice Apple Content – ACM 448 Can social media be "humane," or is the push for addictive platforms just par for the course? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss The Center for Humane Technology's push for reform. They also talk about Cardiogram's ability to detect diabetes from Apple Watch activity data, and they talk about Apple's penchant for avoiding dark and edgy content.

DOJ/SEC Investigate Throttlegate, Facebook Google Doom, New Macs in 2018 – ACM 447 The DOJ and the SEC are investigating Apple's Throttlegate controversy, and Bryan and Jeff think it won't go well for Apple. They also talk about Facebook, Google, and social media, and recent comments from philanthropist and political activist George Soros predicting their demise. They close the show with the implications of rumors that say Apple has three Macs coming out this year with Apple coprocessors.

13″ MacBook Wish List and Why Bitcoin Uses So Much Electricity – ACM 446 Rumor has it that Apple is going to release a new entry level 13" MacBook. Bryan and Jeff discuss how it might fit in Apple's Mac product line, and what they would like to see in such a device. They also talk about Bitcoin mining and why it uses so much electricity, as well as the roles cryptocurrencies could play in our lives.

Deep Dive on Apple’s Tax Announcement, Jeff and Bryan Hypocrisy, and Apple Security – ACM 445 Apple made some major announcements about taxes, investments, and the company's five year plan for contributions to the U.S. economy, and Bryan and Jeff take a deep dive into what it all means. They also examine their own potential for hypocrisy in criticizing Apple's smarthome strategy. The cap the show with a listener comment about the Mac App Store security bug.

Make Apple TV Great Again, Apple Is Doomed, iMac Pro Listener Comment – ACM 444 What would it take to make Apple TV great again? Or, maybe just make it great? Bryan and Jeff dive deep into Apple's challenges in the settop market. They also deconstruct our newest Apple Death Knell addition, where Paul Pampilly tells us "Apple Is Doomed." They cap the show with some great listener comments about the iMac Pro.

Apple’s Battery PR Disaster, Social Media’s Negative Impact, and the Importance of Animoji – ACM 443 The boys are fuming over Apple's self-induced iPhone battery fiasco, and argue the company will lose lawsuits over the issue, whether or not they lose in court. They also discuss Chamath Palihapitiya's argument that social media is ripping society apart. They cap the show with an in-depth discussion on why Animoji is important, and how Apple is turning iMessage into a hybrid social media platform.

Our Apple Management Suggestions, Converging macOS and iOS, Understanding Coinbase – ACM 442 So many topics, so little time! In this episode, Bryan and Jeff address a listener question asking about Apple's management structure. they also discuss whether or not Apple plans to merge iOS and macOS, and the cap the show with a detailed exploration of the exploding world of cryptocurrency, especially Coinbase.

Apple’s Quality Control Problems, iMac Pro – ACM 441 In this episode, Bryan and Jeff chew over Apple's burgeoning quality control issues, as well as the company's bizarre decision to release a pro desktop that's sealed. The cap the discussion by examining some of the topics in the Apple Context Machine Facebook group.

Mr. Cook Goes to China, Sonos Meets Ikea, Apple Buys Pop Up Archive – ACM 440 Tim Cook took a recent trip to China, and some have accused him of endorsing Chinese censorship. Bryan and Jeff talk about how complicated doing business in China is. They also look at why Sonos and IKEA have announced a partnership, and what Apple's purchase of Pop Up Archive might mean. Then they fall down the rabbit hole of TextArc.

Apple Root Password Bug, Ajit Pai’s Net Neutrality Fight, Listener Topics – ACM 349 Apple fixed its root access flaw in macOS High Sierra, but the whole incident is a corporate black eye for a company known for executing. Bryan and Jeff also talk about Ajit Pai's latest embarrassing comments defending his plan to gut net neutrality. They also talk about some of the topics suggested by the Apple Context Machine Facebook Group.

Frothy Rants about Encryption and Net Neutrality, Plus Apple’s AR Goggles – ACM 348 A listener sparks an intense rant from Bryan and Jeff about encryption and passcode-attempt-based device wipes, and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai gets them going on Net Neutrality. They cap the show with the observation that Apple's AR goggle project appears to be back on.

Wearable Market Breakdown, Harry Potter AR, iPhone X Camera – ACM 437 Bryan and Jeff argue that the wearables market is breaking down into three competitors, Apple, Xiaomi, and Fitbit. All others are lolwannabes. They also think Harry Potter Wizards Unite will be way bigger than Pokémon Go, and talk about just how good the camera is on iPhone X.

Encryption Debate, Apple’s Paradise Papers, iPhone X – ACM 436 The false dichotomy that we must choose between privacy and safety when it comes to encryption has once again reared its ugly head, and Bryan and Jeff discuss why that's so dangerous. They also look at how Apple was affected by the so-called Paradise Papers, and discuss Jeff's initial impressions of the iPhone X. For added fun, Jeff mocks Bryan for not having his iPhone X yet.

Bryan’s HomeKit Problems, HomePod’s SiriKit, Apple’s Product Improvements – ACM 435 Bryan and Jeff explore the good points and less-than-good points of Apple's HomeKit, and the news that HomePod is going to need your iPhone to do some things. They also look at mounting evidence that Apple is back in gear for regular updates across its product line.

Amazon’s Key to Your Home, HomeKit Lights, Port-Free iPhones – ACM 434 Amazon Key will let delivery people into your home when you aren't there, and Bryan and Jeff discuss the pros and cons. Jeff also gives Bryan a primer on starting off with HomeKit devices that don't need a third party hub. They cap the show with the idea that Apple could be working towards a completely-sealed iPhone.